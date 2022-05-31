News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boult, Nicholls in New Zealand squad for England Tests

Boult, Nicholls in New Zealand squad for England Tests

May 31, 2022 00:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trent Boult was part of the Rajasthan Royals that lost the IPL final on Sunday

IMAGE: Trent Boult was part of the Rajasthan Royals that lost the IPL final on Sunday. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

New Zealand named a 15-man squad for the three-Test series against England but said on Monday that Henry Nicholls and Trent Boult are doubts for the first match at Lord's.

Nicholls is still recovering from a right calf injury, with New Zealand naming Michael Bracewell as the 16th man as cover for the top order batsman.

 

Fast bowler Boult, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in London only on Monday after playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad a day earlier.

Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra and Hamish Rutherford were released from the initial 20 player squad.

Skipper Williamson, who left the IPL early to return home for the birth of his second child, has joined up with the squad.

New Zealand are reigning World Test champions. The first Test begins on Thursday against an England side that is now being coached by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum.

NEW ZEALAND SQUAD

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Michael Bracewell

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Natasa, Hardik Hug And Celebrate Win
Natasa, Hardik Hug And Celebrate Win
'Today was the day I saved the best for'
'Today was the day I saved the best for'
Turning Point: Hardik's 3 Strikes
Turning Point: Hardik's 3 Strikes
SEE: England cricketers Sciver-Brunt tie the knot
SEE: England cricketers Sciver-Brunt tie the knot
Soccer: Real Madrid's Marcelo, Isco confirm exits
Soccer: Real Madrid's Marcelo, Isco confirm exits
Abramovich completes Chelsea sale
Abramovich completes Chelsea sale
RJD to contest 3 of 7 Bihar council seats
RJD to contest 3 of 7 Bihar council seats

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Ashwin needs to bowl more off-spinners: Sangakkara

Ashwin needs to bowl more off-spinners: Sangakkara

'Wah! Wah! Nehraji'!

'Wah! Wah! Nehraji'!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances