Wrist injury puts Ruturaj Gaikwad out of first SL T20I

IMAGE: India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed in the third T20I against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on February 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI

Talented opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the first T20 International against Sri Lanka following a wrist injury, sustained during a practice session.

He played in the third and last T20I against the West Indies, scoring just 4 off 8 balls.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him," read a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with a fractured wrist and hamstring injury respectively.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field in the opening T20I of the three-match series in Lucknow.

India made as many as six changes to the playing eleven that last played against the West Indies, with Deepak Hooda being handed his maiden T20I cap.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for white-ball series against West Indies, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, made a comeback as did Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also found a place in the playing eleven.

For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal came in for Kusal Mendis, while Jeffrey Vandersay replaced Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Ishan Kishan(wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(wicketkeeper), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.