WPL Season 4 schedule: MI meet RCB in opener

Matches in the 28-day tournament will be played at Mumbai's D Y Patil stadium and Kotambi stadium in Vadodara

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate with the trophy after winning their maiden Women's Premier League title in New Delhi on March 17, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the fourth Women's Premier League on January 9, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

In a first for the tournament, the WPL final will not be played over the weekend, but on Thursday, February, probably to avoid a clash with the men's T20 World Cup, which begins the same week in India and Sri Lanka.

The T20 World Cup opens with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands on February 7 (Saturday) in Colombo.

The 28-day, 22-match WPL will be played across two venues.

The D Y Patil stadium, which witnessed India's maiden women's ICC global title -- the ODI World Cup final win over South Africa earlier this month -- will host the first 11 matches, including afternoon double-headers on January 10 and 17, as per the schedule announced on Saturday.

All the remaining games in this leg will be evening fixtures.

The league will then shift to the Kotambi stadium in Vadodara, which will stage the remaining 11 matches, including the Eliminator on February 2 and the final on February 5.

This is also the first time the WPL will be played in a January-February window. The previous three editions were held in February-March, just before the IPL, often overlapping with international fixtures.

The format remains unchanged: the five teams -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals -- play each other twice in a double round-robin.

The top team progresses straight to the final, while the second and third-placed sides face off in the Eliminator for the remaining spot.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians won two titles in three seasons before RCB defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the trophy in 2024 and end a 16-year wait for title.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in each of the three editions, while Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are yet to reach a final.

Ten days after the WPL concludes, the Indian women's team will embark on an all-format tour of Australia, featuring three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test from February 15-March 9.

WPL Season 4 schedule

In Navi Mumbai

January 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In Vadodara:

Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

February 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Feb 3: Eliminator

Feb 5: Final