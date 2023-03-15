News
WPL PIX: RCB vs UP Warriorz

WPL PIX: RCB vs UP Warriorz

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 15, 2023 22:12 IST
IMAGES from the WPL match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore, played in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz's Grace Harris

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz's Grace Harris. Photograph: BCCI

Ellyse Perry headlined Royal Challengers Bangalore's collective bowling effort with a three-wicket haul as UP Warriorz were all-out for a below-par 135 in 19.3 overs.

Perry returned with figures of 3/16 in 4 overs after being introduced late in the game, whereas Sophie Devine (4-0-23-2), Sobhana Asha (4-0-27-2) and Megan Schutt (4-0-21-1) bowled impressive spells to raise RCB's hopes of a maiden win at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, after five consecutive defeats.

 

However, after being restricted to 31/5 and the first 10 overs yielding a mere 43 runs on the board, UP Warriorz were given a much-needed boost by Harris and Deepti Sharma (22) with a resolute fight-back.

Harris and Deepti dragged UP Warriorz back in the contest with a 42-ball 69-run stand for the sixth wicket, which did take them past the 100-run mark but Perry got rid of both the set batters in the 16th over to put RCB in charge again. 

UP Warriorz's Grace Harris played a fighting knock 46 off 32 balls. 

IMAGE: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris played a fighting knock 46 off 32 balls. Photograph: BCCI

After dismissing Deepti and Harris in a space of three balls, Perry cleaned up Shweta Sehrawat (6) to dent UP Warriorz hopes of reaching a challenging score.

Harris made the most of a lifeline when RCB wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh missed a regulation stumping chance off Asha's bowling in the 11th over when the batter was on nine, eventually finishing at 46 off 32 balls with five fours and two sixes.

UP Warriorz made a disastrous start in the first over with Devine trapping Devika Vaidya (0) leg-before on a delivery that swung in, and three balls later, the in-form Alyssa Healy (1) chipped one straight to Asha.

Schutt added to UP Warriorz's woes when she had Tahlia McGrath (2) caught by Ghosh, leaving them reeling at 5/3.

UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma hits the boundary  

IMAGE: UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma hits the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

At the end of the powerplay, UP Warriorz were 29/3 with Navgire contributing with 22 of those. But her resistance was soon ended by Asha in the seventh over, with Navgire mis-hitting a sweep to be caught for 22 off 26 with two fours and a six. 

Asha added another wicket to her kitty in the ninth over with Simran Sheikh (2) caught at short mid-wicket off a mis-hit.

The right-arm spinner nearly had her third wicket when she found an edge off Deepti's bat, but Devine could not hold onto a tough chance at the first slip.

