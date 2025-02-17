WPL PHOTOS: Smriti, Renuka shine as RCB demolish DC

SCORECARD

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry of RCB celebrate. Photograph: BCCI

Smriti Mandhana smashed a blistering 47-ball 81 to power reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League in Vadodara on Monday.

RCB bowlers, led by Renuka Singh (3/23) and Georgia Wareham (3/25), produced a disciplined performance to bowl out Delhi for 141 in 19.3 overs.

RCB's opening duo of Smriti and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (42 from 33 balls; 7x4) made the target look effortless, forging a commanding 107-run partnership in just 55 balls before Richa Ghosh (11 not out from 5 balls) sealed the chase with a six in 16.2 overs.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates her fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian vice-captain Smriti smashed 10 fours and three sixes, dominating the bowlers with her signature sweeps, inside-out drives, and a towering pull over deep mid-wicket off Marizanne Kapp.

She reached her fastest fifty of the tournament in just 27 balls, setting the tone for RCB's clinical chase.

Danni provided solid support, striking seven boundaries, keeping the momentum going.

The English batter survived a dropped catch at long-off when Jemimah Rodrigues spilled a sitter with Danni on 34.

IMAGE: Dani Wyatt-Hodge with Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: BCCI

The duo's staggering opening stand in just 10 overs, left Delhi with no answers.

RCB stormed to 50 in just five overs, ensuring there was no let-up.

Smriti's powerful six off Arundhati Reddy over long-off was an early statement of intent, while back-to-back boundaries off Shikha Pandey further dismantled Delhi's bowling attack.

The toss also proved crucial as RCB's decision to bowl first paid off.

With dew making it difficult for Delhi's bowlers to grip the ball, the spinners struggled, allowing Smriti and Danni to dominate the chase.

With this emphatic win, RCB flexed their batting firepower and bowling discipline to lead the standings with two wins out of two.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Renuka Singh celebrate the wicket of Shafali Verma. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham starred with the ball, taking three wickets apiece, as reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled out Delhi Capitals for 141.

Renuka returned figures of 3/23, while Wareham bagged 3/25 as RCB mounted pressure after Delhi reached a comfortable 55/1 in the powerplay.

The turning point came in the seventh over when RCB triggered a dramatic collapse, taking two wickets in just five balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who had been in control with a brisk 34 off 22 balls (4x4, 2x6), was stumped by Richa Ghosh after attempting a reverse sweep.

In the following over, Delhi's captain Meg Lanning miscued a short ball and was caught by Ellyse Perry at square leg.

IMAGE: Georgia Wareham bagged 3/25 as RCB mounted pressure. Photograph: BCCI

Renuka then struck again in the 11th over, dismissing Annabel Sutherland (19) just as she was starting to find form, hitting Bisht for a six.

Earlier, Renuka dismissed opener Shafali Verma for a golden duck in the opening over after Smriti Mandhana opted to bowl.

Despite surviving an umpire's call for LBW earlier in the innings, Jemimah's wicket turned the tide firmly in RCB's favour.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues was stumped by Richa Ghosh after attempting a reverse sweep. Photograph: BCCI

Although Lanning tried to lead a recovery with some stylish boundaries, RCB's bowlers and fielders, led by Renuka and Wareham, kept the pressure on, as Delhi lost their last five wickets in six overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Sarah Bryce chipped in with a 19-ball 23 before becoming Wareham's victim as they folded in 19.3 overs.