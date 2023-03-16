WPL Photos: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Images from the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Laura Wolvaardt brought up her half-century off 45 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner's 81-run stand for the second wicket took Gujarat Giants to 147/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League contest in Mumbai on Thursday.

After being asked to bat first and losing their aggressive opening batter Sophia Dunkley (4) cheaply, Gujarat Giants played out a slow first half but recovered well to post a tricky total on a breezy evening here at the Brabourne Stadium.

Playing her third game of the series, the right-handed South African batter Wolvaardt brought up her maiden half-century of the tournament but not before struggling in the initial phases for timing and placement.

Wolvaardt was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy (3-0-25-1) in the penultimate over of Gujarat Giants' innings, finishing on 57 from 45 balls, studded with six fours and one six.

On the other hand, Gardner did well to smack nine fours to remain unbeaten on 51 from 33 balls.

IMAGE: Ashleigh Gardner played a crucial knock for Gujarat Giants. Photograph: BCCI

After a sedate first half, Gujarat Giants turned tables on Delhi Capitals by garnering another 94 runs in the last 10 overs, with 53 runs coming off in the final 30 balls.

With Wolvaardt not in rhythm initially, Gardner took up the initiative to attack and got a couple of consecutive fours off Shikha Pandey in the 13th over to launch Gujarat's strong recovery.

Marizanne Kapp (4-0-24-1) once again produced an early wicket, getting Dunkley caught at mid-on by Jess Jonassen.

IMAGE: Marizanne Kapp celebrates the wicket of opener Sophia Dunkley. Photograph: BCCI

The South African pacer's opening spell was once again impactful, one that did not allow the Gujarat Giants settle down until she was taken off.

With the odd-ball keeping low and surprising the batters initially, the pair of Deol and Wolvaardt did well to rotate the strike even though they did not hit as many fours as they would have liked in the first half of the innings.

The second-wicket partnership which kept Gujarat Giants steady, if not ahead in the game, was broken in the 10th over with Deol being caught behind by Taniya Bhatiya off Jonassen, who finished at 4-0-38-2.

IMAGE: Jess Jonasan picked up two wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Deol and Wolvaardt had consumed 53 balls to add 49 runs for the second wicket, as Gujarat Giants crawled to 53/2 after the first 10 overs, and managed just six fours in that period.

The right-handed Indian batter, who has been one of the major contributors with the bat for the Giants this season, walked back after accumulating a 33-ball 31 consisting four hits to the fence.