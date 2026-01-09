WPL: New-look UP Warriorz eye winning start vs Gujarat Giants

IMAGE: UP Warriorz will lean heavily on new captain Meg Lanning as they seek to bounce back after finishing bottom of the standings last season. Photograph: UP Warriorz/Instagram

A fresh chapter beckons UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants as the two sides open their Women's Premier League campaign in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, both sides chasing a maiden title after contrasting runs in the previous season.



UP Warriorz will lean heavily on new captain Meg Lanning, under whose leadership Delhi Capitals reached three consecutive finals, to arrest a steady slide that has seen the team finish third, fourth and then bottom of the table across the first three seasons.



The Australian great's arrival is expected to bring clarity and calm to a side that struggled for balance and consistency last year in the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy.



However, questions remain around the Warriorz's squad composition, particularly in the wicket-keeping department, where Shipra Giri is the lone specialist option.



At the top, Phoebe Litchfield provides flexibility, with the possibility of partnering Kiran Navgire. The middle order, featuring Lanning and Harleen Deol, will be central to setting up competitive totals.



With the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and the experienced Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud in their ranks, the Warriorz boast of a potent bowling attack that combines world class spin, experienced new ball operators, and proven death specialists.

IMAGE: Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine will be the two key players for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026. Photograph: UP Warriorz/Instagram

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, arrive with renewed confidence after reaching the playoffs the last time following two underwhelming seasons.



Led by Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants boast of a formidable overseas core but lack a frontline Indian batter.



Behind the stumps and at the top will be Beth Mooney, while Sophie Devine returns to the WPL fold after missing the 2025 season.



The pace attack looks well-rounded with Renuka Singh Thakur leading it, supported by Kim Garth and Kashvee Gautam.

Spin options are plentiful in Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Tanuja Kanwar.



With both teams undergoing transitions, Saturday's clash could set the tone for their respective campaigns.



Teams:



UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Charli Knott, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal.



Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.



Match: Starts at 3.30pm IST.