WPL mini-auction: Wicketkeepers set to be in high demand as teams look to plug gaps

Reema Malhotra urged Delhi Capitals to prioritise a wicketkeeper-batter and strengthen their bowling, while Gujarat Giants must target an Indian pacer, reliable backups and match-winning depth at Wednesday’s WPL mini-auction.

IMAGE: The TATA WPL 2027 mini-auction takes place in Kochi on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Photograph: WPL/X

Key Points Delhi Capitals must fill the wicketkeeper-batter vacancy after releasing Taniyaa Bhatia and Lizelle Lee, with several teams expected to target wicketkeepers.

Delhi’s bowling attack needs reinforcements following the releases of Alana King and Sneh Rana, with a spinner or Indian all-rounder among the options.

Gujarat Giants need an Indian pace backup, given Kashvee Gautam’s injury concerns and Renuka Singh Thakur’s current form.

Gujarat’s limited purse makes smart recruitment crucial, with a bowling all-rounder, leg-spinner or match-winner high on their wishlist.

Delhi Capitals' search for a maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title and Gujarat Giants' push for a stronger squad will hinge on smart buys at Wednesday's mini-auction, with former India cricketer Reema Malhotra identifying key gaps both teams must address.

Malhotra said Delhi, three-time consecutive runners-up, must prioritise a wicketkeeper-batter and add bowling options, while Gujarat need an Indian pace backup and greater squad depth.

Delhi's Biggest Gap Behind the Stumps

Delhi have released wicketkeeper-batter Taniyaa Bhatia and opener Lizelle Lee, leaving them with a key vacancy to fill.

"The biggest gap is that they don't have a wicketkeeper batter. Taniyaa Bhatia was there before but has been released, and Lizelle Lee has been let go of too, so Delhi's main priority will be to sort out that spot," JioStar expert Malhotra said.

Malhotra believes the shortage of wicketkeepers across teams could make the position particularly valuable at the auction.

"This WPL auction is going to be a jackpot for the wicketkeepers, because almost every team needs one," she said.

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Capitals Need More Bowling Options

Delhi’s overseas core of Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Chinelle Henry is settled. However, the release of Alana King and Sneh Rana has left gaps in the bowling department.

With Shree Charani as their main spinner and Nandni Sharma leading the pace attack, Malhotra said Delhi need another spinner or an Indian all-rounder to strengthen the attack and provide a sixth bowling option.

"In the spin department, they have Shree Charani, and Nandni Sharma will lead the pace attack. But they need support bowlers as they have released Alana King and Sneh Rana, because Shree Charani cannot be the lone spinner."

"Either a leg spinner, an off-spinner, or an Indian all-rounder would help Delhi, because without that, they won't have a sixth bowling option," she noted.

Gujarat Need an Indian Pace Backup

Gujarat Giants should focus on reliable backups rather than chase several big names, Malhotra said.

Renuka Singh Thakur and Kashvee Gautam are their main pace options, but Renuka’s form and Kashvee’s injury concerns make additional cover important after Titas Sadhu’s release.

Malhotra said Gujarat should target an Indian pacer who could either provide backup or slot straight into the playing XI.

"Gujarat Giants are not going to be in the hunt for many big players. They mainly need backups for their main players. Renuka Singh Thakur and Kashvee Gautam are their main pacers, but Kashvee is injury-prone and Renuka is struggling for form. It's a long tournament, so you need a backup pacer, because they have released Titas Sadhu," she said.

Limited Purse Makes Smart Buys Vital

Gujarat’s restricted purse will require careful planning, with the franchise needing players who can make an immediate impact.

Malhotra also pointed to the need for a bowling all-rounder or a leg-spinner, even if Kanika Ahuja features in the playing XI.

"So, Gujarat need a backup pacer, or someone who comes straight into the XI, and that too an Indian pacer. They have Kanika Ahuja, but even if she plays in the playing XI, Gujarat will still need a bowling all-rounder. Maybe a leg spinner."

Despite their limited funds, she stressed, Gujarat must find a match-winner to improve their prospects over the long tournament.