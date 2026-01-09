Honey Singh Brings the House Down at DY Patil

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez, Harnaaz Sandhu and Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh perform at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Yo Yo Honey Singh turned the DY Patil Stadium into a full-blown concert arena as the WPL opening ceremony set the perfect tone for the season opener in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

With pulsating beats, flashing lights and a roaring crowd, Honey Singh’s high-octane performance ignited the atmosphere ahead of the clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The rapper had the crowd on its feet as he rolled out a string of chartbusters, opening with Party All Night before seamlessly switching gears to Lungi Dance, drawing loud singalongs from fans across the packed stadium. He rounded off his set with Blue Eyes, keeping the energy levels sky-high as the countdown to the match began.

Honey Singh was joined on stage by Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, whose special appearances added glamour to the spectacle. The trio appeared together during Party All Night.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez took centre stage for a solo act, setting the stadium on fire with her dance performance to Lal Pari. Sporting a Juventus jersey, she brought Bollywood flair to the cricketing carnival, earning loud applause from the stands.

As the music faded and the spotlight shifted to cricket, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first in the opening match of the tournament.