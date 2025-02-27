HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
WPL: Georgia Voll replaces Athapaththu in Warriorz squad

February 27, 2025 12:34 IST

Georgia Voll

IMAGE: Georgia Voll has played three T20Is, as many ODIs and one Test for Australia. Photograph: cricketcomau/x

Australian top-order batter Georgia Voll will replace Chamari Athapaththu in UP Warriorz’s squad for the remainder of the Women's Premier League after the Sri Lankan left for national duty.

"UP Warriorz (UPW) picked Georgia Voll as a replacement for Chamari Athapaththu for the remainder of the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Athapaththu will be resuming national duties for Sri Lanka," read a statement from the WPL on Thursday.

 

Voll, 21, is a rising star. She made a sparkling start to her international career, scoring a century in only her second ODI. She has played three T20Is in addition to three ODIs and one Test for Australia.

Voll will join UPW for Rs 30 lakh.

UPW are currently placed fourth in the five-team league with four points from five matches.

UPW will next play bottom-placed Gujarat Giants at Lucknow on March 3.

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

