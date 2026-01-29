HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WPL: De Klerk 4-fer helps RCB restrict Warriorz to 143

WPL: De Klerk 4-fer helps RCB restrict Warriorz to 143

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 22:21 IST

x

From 74 for no loss in eight overs, UPW slipped to 103/4 in 13.2 overs as wickets kept falling in clusters.

Nadine de Klerk

IMAGE: Nadine de Klerk led RCB's fight back by scalping 4/22 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League, in Vadodara, on Thursday. Photograph: WPL/X

SCORECARD

Nadine de Klerk's four-wicket haul inspired a spirited Royal Challengers Bengaluru fightback as UP Warriorz squandered a blazing start to post a below-par 143 for eight in their Women's Premier League match, in Vadodara, on Thursday.

Dropping opener Kiran Navgire and promoting Deepti Sharma to partner Meg Lanning at the top initially paid rich dividends for UPW in their must-win clash, with the ace India all-rounder stroking a fluent 55 off 43 balls (6x4, 1x6).

Deepti and Lanning (41) stitched together a 72-run opening stand in 49 balls -- their best of the season -- to give UPW a flying start, but the innings lost momentum in the middle overs as De Klerk (4/22) and Grace Harris (2/22 in 3 overs) pulled things back smartly.

From a commanding 74 for no loss in eight overs, UPW slipped to 103/4 in 13.2 overs as wickets kept falling in clusters and the scoring rate dipped despite Deepti holding one end firmly.

The pair had begun cautiously, managing just 12 runs in the first three overs, before shifting gears against Shreyanka Patil.

Deepti dispatched a wide full-toss for four while Lanning shuffled across to smoke one to square leg, turning the over into a momentum-changer.

Deepti then took on Lauren Bell, while Lanning continued the charge, striking Sayali Satghare for a six and a four, while Reddy leaked 18 runs in the seventh over with the Australian finding the boundary thrice.

 

Cruising at 68 for no loss in seven overs and eyeing a total close to 200, UPW, however, lost the plot quickly.

De Klerk delivered the first blow, dismissing Lanning for a 30-ball 41 (6x4, 1x6) before trapping Amy Jones (1) lbw with a cross-seam delivery.

Harris compounded the slide by removing Harleen Deol (14 off 14) and Chloe Tryon (6) in successive overs, the latter stumped after the off-spinner cleverly altered her line.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WPL 2026: MI take on Gujarat Giants in must-win clash
WPL 2026: MI take on Gujarat Giants in must-win clash
Why Mumbai players wore face masks during Ranji match at BKC
Why Mumbai players wore face masks during Ranji match at BKC
Pakistan warm up for T20 WC with win over Australia
Pakistan warm up for T20 WC with win over Australia
Ranji Trophy: Siraj fuels Hyderabad's bright start
Ranji Trophy: Siraj fuels Hyderabad's bright start
Dutch man Dutt ready for big battle vs India at T20 WC
Dutch man Dutt ready for big battle vs India at T20 WC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Bird's eye view: Thousands gather to pay last respects to Ajit Pawar2:53

Bird's eye view: Thousands gather to pay last respects to...

Riteish Deshmukh attends the last rites of Ajit Pawar in Baramati0:48

Riteish Deshmukh attends the last rites of Ajit Pawar in...

Emotional Scenes: Young son performs last rites of Ajit Pawar's PSO7:20

Emotional Scenes: Young son performs last rites of Ajit...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO