'Early wickets of Shafali, Lanning turned final MI's way'

IMAGE: Natalie Sciver-Brunt celebrates with her Mumbai Indians teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener and captain Meg Lanning during the Women's Premier League final at Brabourne stadium, in Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards said the early wickets of Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning and opener Shafali Verma helped her team win the Women's Premier League final in Mumbai on Saturday.

Lanning (13) and Shafali (4) departed with just 17 runs on the board as DC ended up at 141 for 9 while chasing 150.

“150, we knew we were a little bit light, but in a final it's always worth a little bit more. Shafali didn't come out like she normally does, and I knew straightaway that potentially we were in with a chance if

Edwards said the Capitals were a bit cagey in their chase, and it made things easier for her side.

“It probably fell in our hands a little bit that we were a bit short, and potentially they went about it a bit slower than they normally do.

“The opening partnership of Lanning and Shafali has been our curse over the last few years, if I'm honest, so I was really pleased to see the back of those two batters early. It was a real team performance,” she added.

Edwards lauded MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in scoring an important 66 off 44 balls that led her side to a competitive total.

“She's been really calm. She's deeply competitive; so, clearly, she wanted to win another title here, and she did everything in her power to do that with the innings she played. She's great around the group, she brings out the best in our young players, and works brilliantly with all our overseas and experienced players,” she said.

Edwards also praised all-rounders Nat-Sciver Brunt and Hayley Matthews for making heavy contributions throughout the tournament.

Brunt was the highest run-getter in the WPL 2025 with 523 runs and Hayley shared the top wicket-taker spot with teammate Amelie Kerr, taking 18 wickets each.

“I think Hayley's been exceptional, and Nat Sciver-Brunt has been absolutely amazing, and to have that kind of experience around Harman, I think it really frees her up to play the way that she's played,” she said.

The former England skipper also patted MI players for maintaining intensity despite playing four matches inside six days.

“To play four games in six days, yeah, I mean, it's been fantastic to see how the players have backed those performances up, and to come out here on the big stage and still give that energy to the performance, you know, I'm truly proud.”