HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WPL: Can unbeaten RCB do the 'trick' at home vs Mumbai Indians?

WPL: Can unbeaten RCB do the 'trick' at home vs Mumbai Indians?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 20, 2025 13:18 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana celebrates with teammates after victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2025 match at the BCA stadium, Vadodara, February 17, 2025

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana celebrates with teammates after victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2025 match at the BCA stadium, Vadodara, February 17, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Having set the pace with emphatic back-to-back victories, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing a hat-trick of sorts against star-studded Mumbai Indians in the WPL match at home on Friday.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB hasn't put a foot wrong so far, be it chasing an imposing 200-plus target against Gujarat Giants or overhauling a tricky 140-odd runs against Delhi Capitals.

Their overall strengths came to the fore in the two games they played this season and they now lead the five-team chart with four points and a healthy net run-rate. No other team so far has won all its matches.

 

RCB are guaranteed an incredible reception when they play their first home game this season at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangaluru, and Mandhana, who broke DC's back with a blazing 47-ball 81 in the previous game, will be eyeing an encore.

The India vice-captain is in the ascendant, having bagged the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024 and being named to the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year. That streak of genius was evident in the way she disdainfully amassed her runs against DC.

If it was a one-player show against DC, the resilience of the team’s middle-order came to the fore against GG, whose line-up is a virtual who's who in international women's cricket.

The likes of Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh and young Kanika Ahuja rose to the occasion to make the task look easy, winning by six wickets with plenty of balls to spare.

Though RCB looked a bit thin on the bowling front, leaking far too many runs -- teenage pacer VJ Joshitha conceding 43 in her four overs and Australian stalwart Georgia Wareham giving away 50 in her three -- it was a much-improved bowling performance against DC.

But Mumbai Indians, the inaugural edition’s champions, will be tough customers, with India captain Harmanpreet a hard taskmaster.

They did lose to DC despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's peerless batting (80 off 59 balls) and her 73-run run partnership with Harmanpreet, but the class and calibre of the side is something RCB will be wary of.

To add to the batting firepower is one of the most destructive top-order batters Hayley Matthews, along with Amelia Kerr. But MI's batting will still revolve around Sciver-Brunt, who has scored consecutive half-centuries, and Harmanpreet.

If the team wants to go the distance, the two will, however, need the help of others.

On the bowling front, the side has performed admirably, with Sciver-Brunt and Shabnim Ismail creating a lot of problems for their rivals with the pace they generate.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captains), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, G Kamalini, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Amelia Kerr, Akshita Maheshwari, Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Ekta Bisht, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth, Richa Ghosh, Heather Graham, VJ Joshitha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Jagravi Pawar, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Sneh Rana, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Milind Rege, The Last of the Mohicans
Milind Rege, The Last of the Mohicans
Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game
Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game
When Shami felt like a toddler learning how to walk...
When Shami felt like a toddler learning how to walk...
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
'Mumbai Cricket Was His Life'
Aimed for 280, got 320: Santner on NZ's big win
Aimed for 280, got 320: Santner on NZ's big win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

webstory image 2

10-Min Pasta Salad Recipe

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister1:34

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in ceremony1:35

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in...

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders1:24

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD