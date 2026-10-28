WPL Auction: No bids for Sri Lanka star Chamari Athapaththu

Sri Lanka's influential captain, Chamari Athapaththu, faced another setback as she went unsold at the Women's Premier League 2027 auction in Kochi, raising questions about her future in the lucrative T20 league.

IMAGE: Chamari Athapaththu. Photograph: BCCI/WPL

Key Points Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu went unsold at the Women's Premier League 2027 auction in Kochi.

The 36-year-old all-rounder, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, was the oldest player in the auction.

Athapaththu has only featured in one WPL season, playing four matches for UP Warriorz in 2024.

She was released by UP Warriorz ahead of the 2026 season and also went unsold in that year's mega auction.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu went unsold at the Women's Premier League 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday, with no franchise willing to bid for the experienced all-rounder.

The 36-year-old, who had a base price of Rs 30 lakh, was the oldest player in the auction.

Despite being one of Sri Lanka's most influential cricketers, Athapaththu failed to attract a single bid.

Athapaththu's WPL Journey

Athapaththu has featured in only one WPL season. UP Warriorz signed her as a replacement for England's Lauren Bell in 2024, and she made an impact with 28 runs and four wickets in four matches.

She was retained by the franchise for the 2025 season but did not play a match, leaving midway through the tournament to join Sri Lanka's white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Previous Auction Setbacks

UP Warriorz released her ahead of the 2026 season, and she went unsold at that year's mega auction as well. Wednesday's outcome marked another setback for the Sri Lankan star, who remains the only player from her country to have featured in the WPL.

Molineux Goes To UP Warriorz For Rs 1.1 Crore

UP Warriorz won a bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru to sign Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.1 crore at the WPL 2027 auction.

Warriorz opened at Rs 50 lakh, but RCB quickly joined the contest, driving her price to Rs 95 lakh in just 40 seconds. Warriorz raised the bid to Rs 1 crore, only for RCB to respond with Rs 1.05 crore. The UP franchise finally secured Molineux with a winning bid of Rs 1.1 crore.

A member of RCB's title-winning team in 2024, Molineux missed the 2026 season with a hip injury. She returned to action in Australia's T20I series against New Zealand after a two-month layoff, but her absence from last season did not dent her value at the auction.

Delhi Capitals Sign Kiran Navgire For Rs 75 Lakh

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians to sign batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction.

Mumbai opened the bidding at Rs 40 lakh, with Delhi joining the contest as the price climbed. The two teams pushed the bid to Rs 70 lakh before Delhi made the decisive offer of Rs 75 lakh.

Mumbai, with only Rs 90 lakh left in their purse, pulled out, leaving Delhi to complete the signing.

Navgire previously played for UP Warriorz but was released ahead of the new season. She will now look to make an impact in Delhi colours.