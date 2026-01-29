WPL 2026: Champions Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Giants in must-win clash

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians will inch closer to play-offs if they beat Gujarat Giants in their final league game of WPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in a crucial WPL 2026 encounter on Friday, with both teams targeting a place in the play-offs.



Gujarat Giants are currently second on the points table with eight points, but with a negative run rate of -0.271. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are third with six points from seven games with a net run rate of +0.146.



The Giants hold their fate in their own hands, as a win over Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians would secure their spot in the WPL 2026 play-offs, while a victory by a record margin could propel them straight into the final.



However, even a narrow defeat could leave Giants' hopes in the balance, as they would need other results to go their way. They would then need UP Warriorz to lose against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before going on to win their last match against Delhi Capitals, which will ensure both teams finish on six points.



On the other hand, MI will inch closer to play-offs if they beat Giants in their final league game. However, if they lose to Giants they will depend on other results, including UP Warriorz losing against RCB but winning against Delhi Capitals in their last match.

Can Giants end losing run against MI?

IMAGE: Gujarat Giants are currently second on the points table with eight points, but with a negative run rate of -0.271. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Giants have lost all eight of their previous encounters against Mumbai Indians, making skipper Ashleigh Gardner's task even tougher given Harmanpreet's side's pedigree and their proven ability to excel in high-pressure situations.



The Giants, though, have the momentum with them, especially after the legendary Sophie Devine bowled them to a thrilling three-run win against Delhi Capitals in their last outing.



MI will be riding high on confidence after their convincing 15-run victory against RCB.



Despite a whirlwind 50-ball 90 from Richa Ghosh, MI maintained a tight grip on RCB. The highlight came from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored the first-ever century in WPL history and revived her formidable batting partnership with Hayley Matthews. Matthews also made her mark with the ball, taking three crucial wickets in a tight spell.



The two overseas all-rounders have been instrumental in several of MI's victories and they will need to produce another match-winning effort to keep their hopes alive.

Teams:

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Beth Mooney (w/k), Bharti Fulmali, Shivani Singh (w/k), Kanika Ahuja, Sophie Devine, Kim Garth, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni, Kashvee Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Georgia Wareham.



Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Poonam Khemnar, Hayley Matthews, Rahila Firdous (wk), Milly Illingworth, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sajeevan Sajana, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Kranthi Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Triveni Vasistha.



Match: Starts at 7.30pm IST.