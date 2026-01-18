HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WPL 2026: Can Gujarat Giants stop RCB's winning run?

WPL 2026: Can Gujarat Giants stop RCB's winning run?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 18, 2026 13:37 IST

x

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed Delhi Giants by eight wickets for their fourth victory in a row in WPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

On a roll, the Smriti Mandhala-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to extend their winning run when they face Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2026 match in Vadodara on Monday.

RCB are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having registered their fourth consecutive win against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

GG, on the other hand, started on a bright note, winning their first two games before losing the next two to be placed third in the WPL table. 

The icing on the cake for RCB is skipper Mandhana's return to form as she slammed a quickfire 96 from 61 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes, in their emphatic eight-wicket win against Delhi.

Opener Grace Harris too has got good starts in the four matches but failed to convert them into big scores, while Georgia Voll too rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 54. 

RCB boast of a strong batting line-up in the form of hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk, Gautami Naik and Radha Yadav.

While RCB's bowling unit too is a potent force with the likes of Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare providing the initial impetus, able support is provided from spinners like Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat and Yadav.

Can Mooney, Devine shine for GG?

RCB would also take confidence from their 32-run win over GG in their first face-off this season at Navi Mumbai two days ago. 

GG, led by Australian Ashleigh Gardner, consists of a formidable batting line-up which includes Australian great Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Kanika Ahuja, Gardner, Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali but in the last two matches they failed to dish out an all-round performance to get over the line. 

GG's bowling is being led by the experienced India pacer Renuka Singh, who has failed to impress in the tournament so far. 

Devine has been GG's stand-out performer with both bat and ball, but the likes of Kashvee Gautam, Gardner and Wareham will need to pitch in with the ball against RCB. 

Teams:

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (Captain), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni.

Royal Challengers Bengalulru: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha and Sayali Satghare.

Match: Starts at 7.30pm IST.

Key Points:

  • RCB captain Smriti Mandhana bounced back to form, with a blistering 96 from 61 balls against Gujarat Giants.
  • RCB are the only unbeaten team in WPL 2026, with four successive victories.
  • RCB beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs in their first leg match match two days ago.
 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC: England's Pak origin players granted visas
T20 WC: England's Pak origin players granted visas
Tani-Kelly, Chamuditha make U-19 World Cup history!
Tani-Kelly, Chamuditha make U-19 World Cup history!
Why Gill Carried Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Indore ODI
Why Gill Carried Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Indore ODI
SEE: Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
SEE: Kohli chants 'Jai Shree Mahakal' ahead of NZ ODI decider
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train0:59

WATCH: PM Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper...

Watch: India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train 0:48

Watch: India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival1:31

Amit Shah flies kite at International Kite Festival

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO