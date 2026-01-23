WPL 2026: Can Delhi Capitals Halt RCB's Winning Run?

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates with Marizanne Kapp after leading Delhi Capitals to victory against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their previous match for only their second victory in five matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only unbeaten team in WPL 2026 with five wins in a row.

Captain Jemimah Rodrigues bounced back to form with an match-winning 51 from 37 balls against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals will require a strong all-round effort to stop an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their tracks to keep their play-off hopes alive in WPL 2026, in Vadodara, on Saturday.



DC showed signs of resurgence with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their previous match, moving to fourth place in the table with four points.



But DC will have to raise their game by upset defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru -- the only unbeaten team in WPL 2026 with five wins in a row.



So far, Delhi's batting was led by veteran Lizelle Lee (213 runs) with Laura Wolvaardt (123) and Shafali Verma (149) giving her occasional support.

Jemimah back in form

But the form of Jemimah Rodrigues was a matter of concern.



Rodrigues bounced back with an match-winning 51 from 37 balls against Mumbai Indians to back DC's campaign back on track.



However, DC have some concerns in the bowling department. Despite having some fancied names, their bowling so far has been led by uncapped pacer Nandani Sharma.



The Chandigarh girl has taken 10 wickets from five matches at an acceptable economy of 8.7 but India spinner Shree Charani (7 wickets, economy: 9.2) and Sneh Rana (1 wicket, economy: 12.4) are yet to hit their straps.



Even veteran South African pacer Marizanne Kapp (4 wickets) has not yet look in her best form with the ball, her economy 5.25 has been top-notch.

In-form RCB target spot in WPL final

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only unbeaten team in WPL 2026 with five wins in a row. Photograph: BCCI

The DC bowlers will have to be at their very best against a RCB line-up, bristling with experience and firepower.



Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris have been a power-packed presence at the top, while Nadine de Klerk and Richa Ghosh have, as usual, propped up the middle and lower-order.



The rise of Gautami Naik, who made a fine 73 against Gujarat Giants, too has added to RCB's batting muscle.



The former champions' bowling too has been in top-shape with Sayali Satghare, De Klerk, Laurene Bell and Shreyanka Patil affecting regular strikes. Their economy rate too has been astounding -- 8, 6.9, 5.4 and 8.9 in that order across five matches.

Having already qualified for play-offs with 10 points, RCB will be eager to register another win to remain atop the table and move closer to a spot in the WPL final.

Check out the squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh (w/k), Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare.



Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee (w/k), Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King.



Match: Starts at 7.30pm IST.