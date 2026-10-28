Navgire eyes WPL glory with Delhi, confident four years of heartbreak can end

Indian cricketers Kiran Navgire and Sneh Rana are brimming with optimism for the upcoming Women's Premier League, with Navgire aiming for a Delhi Capitals title and Rana ready to make an impact with UP Warriorz under Meg Lanning's leadership.

IMAGE: Kiran Navgire was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh at the WPL mini-auction in Kochi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kiran Navgire, bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh, hopes to lead the team to their first WPL title this season after four previous final losses.

Navgire expressed excitement about sharing the dressing room with familiar players like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

India all-rounder Sneh Rana joined UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh, marking her fourth franchise in five seasons.

Rana is eager to give her best for UP Warriorz and anticipates strong communication with spin partners Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma.

Sneh Rana is also excited to play under the captaincy of former Australia captain Meg Lanning at UP Warriorz.

India batter Kiran Navgire is hoping the Delhi Capitals to go all the way in the upcoming WPL after being bought by the franchise that lost the last four finals of the competition. Delhi Capitals shelled out Rs 75 lakh for the services of power hitter Navgire who has played six T20s for India.

"I have played with Chinelle Henry before, and I have also played with Shafali Verma. I have also spoken to Jemimah Rodrigues in the past, so I know most of the players. I am very excited to share the dressing room and play alongside all of them," Navgire told JioStar.

"Delhi Capitals have reached the final four times, so this year we have a chance to win it. I feel that whatever the team has been waiting for over the last four years will finally be fulfilled this season."

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Navgire's Hopes For Delhi Capitals

India all-rounder Sneh Rana was bought by UP Warriorz for her base price of Rs 30 lakh. It would be her fourth franchise in five seasons.

"As I always say, whenever I get an opportunity, whichever team I go to, I want to give my best for them. Now that I've joined UP Warriorz, I want to do the same," she said.

On the spin-bowling unit of the team, she added: "Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma will be bowling with me. I've always played with Deepti, so I know her strengths, and there will be good communication between us. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Sneh Rana Joins UP Warriorz

She is also excited to play under former Australia captain Meg Lanning.

"I'm very excited. I've always watched her on TV, and even now, seeing her lead UP Warriorz feels really good. Watching her captaincy and the changes she makes is great," added Sneh.