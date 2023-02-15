News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL 2023: RCB rope in Australian Sawyer as head coach

WPL 2023: RCB rope in Australian Sawyer as head coach

Source: PTI
February 15, 2023 15:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ben Sawyer, coach of New Zealand women’s team, has been roped in as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for WPL 2023. Photograph: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Australian Ben Swayer, currently in charge of the New Zealand women's team, has been appointed as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of next month's Women's Premier League (WPL).

 

The 45-year-old Sawyer is also the current coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. He has also served as head coach of the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) besides being assistant coach of Australia women.

"He (Sawyer) has won three World Cups with Australia. A fast-bowling expert. He has also won the BBL titles with Sydney Sixers. He has made it to the finals of The Hundred as well," RCB's Director of Cricket operations Mike Hesson said in a video posted on the team's twitter handle.

"He has been involved in women's cricket for over 20 years, knows the women's game inside out, knows the players very well. He has been thoroughly involved in our preparations leading up to the auction as well."

Sawyer will be assisted by Maloran Rangarajan (assistant coach and head of scouting), VR Vanitha (scout and fielding coach) and RX Murali (batting coach).

The team manager and doctor for the tournament will be Dr Harini while Navnita Gautam (head athletic therapist), Huzefa Talib (strength and conditioning coach), Sabyasachi Sahoo (head physio) and Soumyadeep Pyne (Head of Operations) are the other support staffs.

Earlier in the day, RCB named tennis legend Sania Mirza as the mentor of the side for the WPL to be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

RCB has build a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names of women's cricket -- Smriti Mandhana, Australia's Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with Richa Ghosh, during the WPL auction on Monday in Mumbai.

RCB will open its campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Adani ropes in Mithali Raj as mentor for WPL
Adani ropes in Mithali Raj as mentor for WPL
Why Jemimah contemplated quitting cricket last year
Why Jemimah contemplated quitting cricket last year
Kohli's heroics inspired us to victory vs Pak: Jemimah
Kohli's heroics inspired us to victory vs Pak: Jemimah
Assam child marriage crackdown 'creating havoc': HC
Assam child marriage crackdown 'creating havoc': HC
Women's T20 WC: Australia cruise to 8-wicket win
Women's T20 WC: Australia cruise to 8-wicket win
Kartiki's Fangirl Moment With Tom Cruise
Kartiki's Fangirl Moment With Tom Cruise
Air India-Boeing deal to create 1 mn jobs in US: Biden
Air India-Boeing deal to create 1 mn jobs in US: Biden

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Sania Mirza to mentor RCB in Women's Premier League

Sania Mirza to mentor RCB in Women's Premier League

WPL: Smriti costliest at Rs 3.40 Cr; Harman gets half

WPL: Smriti costliest at Rs 3.40 Cr; Harman gets half

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances