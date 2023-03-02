WPL 2023: Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: A special launch event for the DC team was held in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Ahead of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, Delhi Capitals named Australian skipper Meg Lanning as their captain, while Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues will be her deputy.

During a special team launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra named the skipper and vice-captain of the Delhi franchise for the upcoming season of the WPL.

One of the most successful cricketers of all time, Lanning has been a part of seven World Cup-winning campaigns with Australia - two ODI and five T20 World Cups. The top-order batter has also led Australia to an ODI World Cup victory in 2022 and four T20 World Cup titles in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023.



After being named skipper of the Delhi franchise, Lanning said, “I feel proud to be a part of the Delhi Capitals and it's a huge honour for me to be named Captain. I am very much looking forward to bringing the team together and getting to know everyone. I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Rodrigues, who has scored over 1,700 runs in T20Is, said, "We've been dreaming about this tournament for a very long time. The entire Indian team got emotional while watching the Auction as the competition was finally happening. I am really looking forward to being part of the Delhi Capitals."

Furthermore, the Delhi Capitals introduced their squad for the Women's Premier League at the team launch event. The members of the squad, accompanied by girls from the Delhi Capitals Academy, were felicitated on stage by the Chairperson of the JSW Foundation - Sangita Jindal and Founder & Managing Director of Svamaan Financial Services - Anushree Jindal.

Speaking about the upcoming WPL season, Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, “This has been a whirlwind time for us. We acquired the best cricketers and put together the right mix of players in the Auction. The IPL was a game-changer for global cricket and I firmly believe that the Women's Premier League will have the same impact."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "The quality of cricket in India is phenomenal. Our team has a good balance between youngsters such as Shafali Verma, who is just starting to make a name for herself and some really experienced players such as Meg Lanning."

The Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2023 campaign on March 5. In their season opener, the Lanning-led side will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.