WPL 2023: Big injury blow for Gujarat Giants

IMAGE: Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney got injured during the WPL opener. Photograph: BCCI

The Adani Gujarat Giants’ captain and world champion Beth Mooney will not play any further part at the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League due to an injury.

The Australian ace suffered a calf strain while batting in the second innings of the match between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on March 4.

Mooney, however, did return to training subsequently but for her to recover to full fitness and complete her rehabilitation, it is likely to take 4-6 weeks.

“I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season with the Adani Gujarat Giants. But unfortunately, injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season. I, however, will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day. And though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season.

“For now, I wish the Adani Gujarat Giants squad all the very best for the rest of the WPL season,” said Mooney.

With Mooney out for this season, Gujarat have drafted in the Laura Wolvaardt, the dynamic South African opener who had recently played a key role for hosts South Africa in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

Wolvaardt was the top scorer for the South African women’s team in the World Cup, with three half-centuries from six matches. Her contribution played a major role in helping the South Africans reach the final of the tournament, where they lost to the world champions Australia.

IMAGE: Sneh Rana will captain the Gujarat Giants for the rest of the season. Photograph: BCCI

Speaking on the occasion, Wolvaardt said, “I am so excited to be joining the Gujarat Giants. It is an incredible opportunity and I’m very grateful to be able to play in the WPL. I look forward to meeting up with the team and cannot wait to get going.”

“Skipper Beth Mooney was definitely one of the most bankable players in the team and she will be sorely missed. We wish her a speedy recovery and I am sure she will make her mark in the upcoming season. We welcome Laura to the squad and look forward to bring in some of the best cricketing action in the maiden WPL season,” said Gujarat head coach Rachael Haynes.

“The Gujarat Giants squad would like to wish captain Beth Mooney a speedy recovery. She is one of the legends of the game and the team will miss her energy in the camp. But looking ahead, the Adani Gujarat Giants would like to extend a warm welcome to the explosive South African Laura Wolvaardt. We look forward to witnessing many boundaries and sixes from her bat through the rest of the WPL season,” said Mithali Raj, mentor and advisor of the Gujarat Giants.

With the unfortunate change in the squad, India’s Sneh Rana will now be the captain and Australian Ashleigh Gardner will be the vice-captain for the season.

In their next game, the Gujarat Giants take on the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium.

Gujarat Giants Squad:

Sneh Rana (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner (Vice-Captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil