Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Would be cool to be part of an Olympics'

'Would be cool to be part of an Olympics'

Source: ANI
August 20, 2024 17:29 IST
Steve Smith recently signed a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League

IMAGE: Steve Smith recently signed a three-year deal with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives 

Australia batter Steven Smith has not ruled out the possibility of making an appearance in the LA 2028 Paris Olympics.

Smith missed out on a spot in Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Smith, 35, hasn't dropped any hint about his retirement plans. With the T20 format set to be played at the LA 28 Olympics, Smith sees himself playing the shortest format of cricket in the next four years.

 

"I could still be playing T20 cricket in four years, so you never know. It's a format I can see myself playing probably for a lot longer than some of the others, especially with the franchise stuff around the world. I've signed on here for three years so it's only another year after that. It would be cool to be part of an Olympics," Smith told ESPNcricinfo.

Smith signed a three-year contract with the Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers, which will have actively play T20 cricket at least 2026-27.

Smith was associated with the Sixers' side and lifted the first edition of the BBL title in 2012. However, over the years, his appearances for the franchise have been sporadic. The seasoned Australian batter also holds the record of becoming the first male Sixers player to score a century.

He travelled to the US in July and played under Ricky Ponting, coached side Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket. He captained the side to a famous title win.

Cricket finally made its return to the Olympics after making its last appearance in the Games in 1900. The sport is now set to make its long-awaited comeback after 128 years at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Cricket featured among the five additional sports proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee for inclusion alongside baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially confirmed cricket's inclusion at the 141st IOC Session held in Mumbai in October 2023.

