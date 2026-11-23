Australia move to second on the World Test Championship standings, with New Zealand dropping to third and India fourth.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell bats against Jasprit Bumrah on Day 5 of the 1st Test in Wellington on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Australia jump to 2nd in WTC standings after New Zealand draw 1st Test vs India.

NZ drop to 3rd and India remain in 4th spot.

South Africa lead the WTC table with 72 points and 75 win percentage.

Australia gained on the ICC World Test Championship standings following the tight draw in the first Test between New Zealand and India in Wellington.

New Zealand quelled India's bowlers to hold on for a draw on the fifth and final day of the first Test at Basin Reserve on Monday, with the Black Caps dropping from second to third on the World Test Championship standings as a result.

New Zealand held their nerve to secure a hard-fought draw against India in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve on Monday, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrating the visitors' bowling attack through the final session of an absorbing fifth day.

India entered the final day requiring eight dismissals to take a 1-0 lead in the series and give their World Test Championship (WTC) hopes a boost and were down to the last two specialist batters at tea.

India, who had declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9, were unable to force a victory despite reducing the hosts to 119/2 at the start of the final day. New Zealand eventually finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining in the match.

Australia Go Ahead Of New Zealand

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls as the pair displayed tremendous patience to deny India the remaining five wickets.

The draw saw New Zealand drop out of the top two in the 2025-2027 WTC standings with Australia moving up to join leaders and reigning champions South Africa. India stay fourth.

Pat Cummins' Australia side jumped in front of New Zealand and into second place as they maintained their win-loss percentage of 69.23 percent, with the Black Caps falling to 66.67 percent after the draw and into third place.

India Fall To 50pc Win-Loss Percentage

India also lost valuable ground as they fell to a 50.00 percent win-loss percentage after the draw as they look to hang on to their hopes of a top two finish and a spot in next year's WTC Final at The Oval in June.

India will look to improve their chances of reaching the final when the second Test against New Zealand commences in Christchurch on Friday, while the side also have a five-match series against Australia on home soil early next year that could have a major say on the standings.

First-placed South Africa return to action on Monday when they host Bangladesh in the second of their two-match series on home soil, with the Proteas looking to extend their advantage at the top of the standings and move one step closer to back-to-back appearances in the World Test Championship Final.