World Record! Indonesia bowler picks 5 wickets in an over

IMAGE: Indonesia pace bowler Gede Priandana is the first bowler to take five wickets in an over in a Twenty20 International. Photograph: Cricket Indonesia/Instagram

Indonesia's Gede Priandana became the first bowler to claim five wickets in an over in a Twenty20 International, in the first match against Cambodia in Bali on Tuesday.



The 28-year-old seamer single-handedly derailed Cambodia's chase in a seven-ball over that included a wide, completing his hat-trick and securing his team's victory by 60 runs in the series opener.



Cambodia were 106-5 needing 168 for victory when Priandana was called on to bowl the 16th over.



The right-armer dismissed Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak in successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick and followed up with a dot ball.



Priandana then removed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak with the last two legitimate deliveries of his over, separated by a wide, to bundle out Cambodia for 107.

He finished with sensational figures of five wickets for one run in the only over he bowled in the match.

Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain and India pacer Abhimanyu Mithun had claimed five wickets in an over in domestic T20 matches.



There are 14 instances of bowlers claiming four wickets in an over in international matches, including Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga's four in four balls against New Zealand in a T20 in 2019.