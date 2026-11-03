Prema Rawat smashes fastest fifty in women's T20 cricket

Indian all-rounder Prema Rawat has etched her name in cricket history by smashing an unbeaten 14-ball half-century, setting a new world record for the fastest fifty in women's T20 cricket during the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

IMAGE: Prema Rawat hit the fastest half-century in women's cricket during a senior Women's T20 Trophy match in Pune. Photograph: Prema Rawat/Instagram

Key Points Prema Rawat scored an unbeaten 14-ball half-century for Uttarakhand, setting a new world record for the fastest fifty in women's T20 cricket.

Her explosive innings included six boundaries and four sixes, contributing to Uttarakhand's 89-run victory.

Rawat's strike-rate during the innings was an impressive 357.

She also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for 12 runs in her four overs.

India all-rounder Prema Rawat smashed an unbeaten 14-ball half-century to create a new world record for the fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket during a senior Women's T20 Trophy match in Pune.

Record-Breaking Performance

Representing Uttarakhand, the 24-year-old struck at a strike-rate of 357, hitting six boundaries and four sixes as her team registered a comprehensive 89-run win on Monday.

Her explosive innings helped Uttarakhand post 187 for two in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana holds the record for the fastest fifty in women's T20 Internationals, having reached the milestone in 15 balls against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

England's Marie Kelly and Australia's Laura Harris have also scored 15-ball half-centuries in domestic cricket.

All-Round Contribution

Rawat also made an impact with the ball, returning figures of 2/12 in her four overs, showcasing her all-round capabilities in the match.