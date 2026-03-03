HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
World load management: Kashvee replaces Renuka in Perth Test vs Australia

March 03, 2026 22:03 IST

IMAGE: Kashvee Gautam has featured in six ODIs so far. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kashvee Gautam/Instagram

Key Points

  • Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur is ruled out of India's one-off Test against Australia due to workload management.
  • Kashvee Gautam has been named her replacement.
  • The BCCI medical team will monitor Renuka's fitness progress.
  • Kashvee was part of the ODI squad in the ongoing series.

The Indian women's team currently touring Australia suffered a blow on Tuesday with experienced pacer Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of the one-off Test against the home team due to workload management.

Kashvee Gautam has been named as Renuka's replacement, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

 

"Team India pacer Renuka Thakur has been ruled out of the Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, which is part of the ongoing multi-format series against Australia Women," Saikia said in the statement.

"To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI medical team will be closely monitoring Renuka's fitness progress.

"The women's selection committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series."

The Test match begins on Friday.

Kashvee has played six ODIs for India, taking three wickets, and has 19 wickets to her name in 18 Women's Premier League matches.

India won the T20I series 2-1 and were whitewashed in the three-match ODI rubber.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
