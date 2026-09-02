'World Is Laughing At Pakistan'

'There is no harm in sending young players to show the world that Pakistan cricket still has talent.'

IMAGE: Pakistan face growing questions after a disappointing Test series in England. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan Cricket Board chief Aaqib Javed admitted the team's poor performance in the England Test series has led to global ridicule.

Javed justified the PCB's decision to introduce seven new players and change the Test coach mid-series due to management's inaction.

He criticised Captain Babar Azam and Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed for not making crucial selection decisions, particularly regarding pace all-rounders and fast bowlers like Ubaid Shah.

Javed highlighted the lack of team balance and the missed opportunity to strengthen the bowling attack with a genuine fast bowler.

Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee chief Aaqib Javed has admitted that Pakistan's poor showing in the England Test series has left the team open to ridicule, saying 'the world is laughing at us because we aren't even competing'.

Javed was at the centre of the PCB's decision to make sweeping changes midway through the series, with seven new players sent to England ahead of the third and final Test.

White ball coach Mike Hesson was also suddenly handed charge of the Test side, replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Criticism of Team Management and Selection

Speaking to Geo TV, Javed explained the reasoning behind the changes while taking aim at Captain Babar Azam and Coach Sarfaraz Ahmed for failing to make some tough calls during the series.

According to Javed, the team management had several options available but did not use them, eventually forcing the PCB to intervene.

'They (the team management) had a pace all-rounder available, a second wicket-keeper, a fast bowler in Ubaid Shah. But those decisions were not being made.

'I spoke to the captain (Babar Azam) and coach and asked them to put Ubaid (Shah) in because the other bowlers (Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad) are all similarly paced,' Javed said.

Javed questioned Pakistan's team balance and felt Ubaid's pace could have given the bowling attack a much-needed boost.

'No batter in our top seven bowls. We should have included an allrounder, but most importantly, get in Ubaid Shah, who bowls close to 140kph. One fast bowler changes the composition of your attack.

'I understand dropping (Salman) Agha, who's out of form, but you should have played Ghazi Ghori instead of (Mohammad) Rizwan (as the wicket-keeper).

'When management fails to make tough calls, action has to be taken. We have already lost the series, and the world is laughing at us because we aren't even competing.'

Justifying Mid-Series Squad Changes

With the series already lost, Javed defended the decision to bring seven new players into the squad for the final Test, arguing that it was an opportunity to see what Pakistan's younger players could offer.

'Once the series is lost and you have nothing left to lose, there is no harm in sending young players to show the world that Pakistan cricket still has talent.

'The message we're sending to the recalled players is that you have to raise your game on important tours and compete, and we should be able to see some effort.'