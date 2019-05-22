WC Warm-Up: Australia crush West Indies by seven wickets

May 22, 2019 23:17 IST

IMAGE: Steve Smith was supreme in posting 76 off 82 balls. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia eased to a seven wicket victory over West Indies in the first of their three warm-up games in the lead up to the ICC World Cup.

Batting first, West Indies scored 229 in 49.2 overs after being reduced to 104 for 6 at one stage.

At the small Nursery ground with ridiculously short boundaries, Australia chased the target in 38.2 overs with Steve Smith (76) and Shaun Marsh (55) scoring half-centuries.

Skipper Aaron Finch scored 42 at the top while Usman Khawaja was retired hurt for 5.

While batting, opener Evin Lewis (50 off 56 balls) and Carlos Brathwaite (60 off 64) struck fifties. It was the seventh wicket stand of 74 between Brathwaite and Sunil Ambris (37) that ensured a decent total for the Caribbeans.

Andre Russell (5) was bowled by leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/42). Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc got a couple of wickets each.