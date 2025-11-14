HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
World Cup superstar Deepti Sharma felicitated by UP Police

World Cup superstar Deepti Sharma felicitated by UP Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
November 14, 2025 22:11 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna felicitated Deepti Sharma in the presence of senior officials at the State Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Friday

The ICC Women's World Cup Player of the tournament, Deepti Sharma, who has also joined the Uttar Pradesh Police as a DSP under the sports quota, was felicitated on Friday at the state Police Headquarters in Gomtinagar Extension, Lucknow.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna honoured Sharma in the presence of senior officials, praising her accomplishments on the international stage. "Deepti Sharma has not only made the country proud but has also brought glory to Uttar Pradesh and the state police force. Her achievements inspire pride across the police fraternity," the DGP said in his address.

Senior officers, including DG Training Rajeev Sabharwal, DG Cyber Crime/CB-CID Vinod Kumar Singh, and ADG Law & Order Amitabh Yash, were among those present.

Encouraging children of police personnel present at the event, the DGP urged them to pursue their chosen fields with dedication and discipline. He also thanked Sharma's family for providing an enabling environment and extended best wishes for her future endeavours.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deepti said it was a matter of great pride to address the gathering at the Police Headquarters. She said joining the Uttar Pradesh Police was a special moment for her and that meeting senior officers and wearing the police uniform for the first time was an unforgettable experience.

Sharma said the recognition she has received across the country after the World Cup victory has deeply honoured her family. She credited her success to her family's unwavering support. She made special mention of her elder brother Sumit Sharma, whose guidance, she said, had been instrumental in her journey.

She also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for implementing policies that support athletes through job opportunities and financial incentives.

Becoming a police officer, she said, fulfilled a long-standing dream of her family.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, Sharma also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow earlier in the day.

At a separate press briefing, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said the state Cabinet passed additional resolutions congratulating the Indian women's cricket team on its maiden World Cup victory and extended special commendation to Sharma for her contribution in the victory.

