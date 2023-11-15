News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SLC takes legal action against Sports Minister

SLC takes legal action against Sports Minister

Source: PTI
November 15, 2023 22:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The crisis in Sri Lanka cricket deepened further with the Lankan board slapping a defamation suit against the sports minister. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Sri Lankan Cricket, on Wednesday, slapped a defamation lawsuit against sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe for making "damaging defamatory statements" against it, deepening the administrative crisis in the country.

"In response to the persistent and damaging defamatory statements made by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka Cricket has taken a decisive step to protect its reputation and integrity," SLC said in a statement.

"Therefore, on the 13th November 2023, the President, Vice President, and Treasurer of Sri Lanka Cricket jointly filed a defamation lawsuit in the District Court of Colombo, seeking damages amounting to 2.4 Billion rupees on behalf of the Sri Lanka Cricket."

 

There has been a lot of bad blood between SLC, which is currently suspended by the ICC, and Ranasinghe, who has accused the board of corruption and mismanagement many times, including during a press conference on last Saturday.

"The continuous dissemination of false and harmful statements by the Minister of Sports has caused substantial harm to the image of Sri Lanka Cricket, both domestically and internationally," the board said.

"The Sri Lanka Cricket, represented by its top leadership, is committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and fair play in all its endeavours.

"The legal action aims to rectify the unwarranted damage inflicted on Sri Lanka Cricket's standing in the sporting community."

Last week, Ranasinghe had sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board but the Court of Appeal restored it a day later.

However, with the Sri Lankan parliament unanimously passing a resolution, calling for the sacking of the country's cricket governing body, amounted to government interference, forcing the ICC to suspend Sri Lanka.

Ranasinghe had alleged bias when the Court of Appeal issued a writ against his interim committee.

On Tuesday, at least two judges of the Court of Appeal recused themselves from hearing Ranasinghe's plea to overturn the writ issued against his action to appoint an interim committee.

The chaos in Sri Lankan cricket came after the national team's early exit from the World Cup. The Lankans managed only two wins in nine games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World doffs hat as 'maestro' Kohli breaks barriers
World doffs hat as 'maestro' Kohli breaks barriers
Babar steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
Babar steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
Virat Kohli: Anatomy of a megastar
Virat Kohli: Anatomy of a megastar
Babar steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
Babar steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink pact
India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink pact
PIX: Shami's seven powers India into World Cup final
PIX: Shami's seven powers India into World Cup final
'Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have...'
'Dear Ramiz Raja (sir) grace is a quality few have...'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'After all the heartbreak, now is South Africa's time'

'After all the heartbreak, now is South Africa's time'

Hope suspension doesn't affect our schedule: Mendis

Hope suspension doesn't affect our schedule: Mendis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances