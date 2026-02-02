World Cup: SA's Gen-Next chase T20 glory after 2024 heartbreak

IMAGE: After the World Test Championship (WTC) triumph last year, the Proteas will enter the tournament with less baggage, without the 'Chokers' tag haunting them. Photograph: BCCI

A struggling, but promising South African unit will be aiming to avenge the heartbreak of 2024 by securing the grandest prize in T20I cricket on Indian soil, with the Proteas' 'Gen-Next' of Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kwena Maphaka in the spotlight.

The 2024 runners-up will be aiming to shake off past failures, peak at the right time, with three crucial pillars of the squad: a returning QDK, David Miller and Anrich Nortje still forming an essential core of this side.

Key Points Brevis, Rickelton, Stubbs and Maphaka bring youth, IPL experience and explosive batting depth.

De Kock, Miller, Nortje and Markram provide big-match calm and leadership after the 2024 final heartbreak.

Poor post-WC record and Klaasen’s absence leave questions over consistency and finishing power.

As mentioned above, the road after the 2024 final loss to India by seven runs has been a difficult one for South Africa. With one of their 2024 final's heroes, Heinrich Klaasen, retired, the youngsters in the side will be aiming to replicate what he had been doing in limited-overs cricket for the Proteas, with an experienced core of Quinton, Miller and skipper Aiden Markram serving as their guiding lights.

Despite the large amount of failures, there is still a lot to fear about South Africa their line-up, with all its experience, youth and firepower could flip the script anyday and walk out with the gold. After the World Test Championship (WTC) triumph last year, the Proteas will enter the tournament with less baggage, without the 'Chokers' tag haunting them.

South Africa after the T20 World Cup 2024:

Since the last T20 World Cup, Proteas have mostly been on in wrong side of the result, having won just 12 and losing 20 of their matches. They have been subpar away from home, having not won a series away from home since the seven-run loss to India in the T20 WC final in Barbados.

Coming to the series-wise breakdown, South Africa has played in 11 series, winning just two of those, both of them at home.

Here are the series-wise results for Proteas since the T20 WC: 0-3 loss during tour to West Indies (August 2024), a series draw by 1-1 against Ireland in UAE (September 2024), a series loss by 1-3 at home against India (November 2024), a series win by 2-0 over Pakistan at home (December 2024), a loss in tri-nation series final against New Zealand in Zimbabwe (July 2025), loss to Australia by 1-2 in Aussie land (September 2025), one off T20I loss to Namibia at Windhoek and 1-2 series loss away from home against Pakistan (October 2025), a 1-3 series loss to India away from home (December 2025), win by 2-1 over West Indies at home (January-February 2026).

Top performers for South Africa since T20 World Cup 2024:

*Dewald Brevis: 485 runs in 20 matches and 19 innings at an average of 28.52, strike rate of over 173, with a century and fifty.

*Ryan Rickelton: 470 runs in 18 matches at an average of 29.37, strike rate of 146.41, with three fifties.

*Aiden Markram: 439 runs in 21 matches at an average of 23.1, strike rate of over 148 with two fifties.

*Corbin Bosch: 22 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 18.22 with a four-fer to his name and 108 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of over 110.

*George Linde: 16 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 20.93 and a four-fer to his name. Additionally, he has made 192 runs in 11 innings at an average of 21.33 and SR of 150, with best of 48.

*Kwena Mapakha: 16 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 20.93 with a four-fer.

Positives for South Africa:

*Returns of Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje: The return of veteran wicketkeeper-batter since he reversed his retirement from white-ball cricket last yeas has been a blessing for Proteas. Since his return, he has scored 330 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33, with a strike rate of almost 190, with a century and two fifties. He also topped the charts in the SA20 season four with 390 runs in 12 matches and 11 innings at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of almost 149, with four fifties. On the other Nortje is also back for an ICC event after missing the Champions Trophy and ICC World Test Championship final. He along with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will form a fearsome pace trio, with teenage Kwena Maphaka set to get plenty of wisdom sharing the changing room with these big boys.

*IPL experience of Rickelton, Stubbs and Brevis: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given Proteas' Generation Next a lot of exposure to play under Indian conditions. Rickelton's 388-run, 14-match stint with Mumbai Indians (MI), Stubbs' consistent outings for Delhi Capitals switching as a consolidator/finisher since last two seasons and Brevis' breakout stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), yielding 225 runs in six matches with two fifties have given these three plenty of confidence and runs in Indian conditions.

*Great all-round depth: South Africa has great depth in terms of all-rounders, with George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch around. Also, skipper Markram can also give few valuable overs of spin in spin-friendly conditions and he is a very capable wicket-taker, with 48 T20 wickets in 218 matches.

*Bases covered in pace, spin bowling: Proteas has everything covered in pace and spin bowling, with Nortje-Rabada-Ngidi trio being a lethal combination on their day and a young Maphaka there to witness this massive storehouse of experience in action and take the ball whenever needed. In spin, the leader of the attack is Keshav Maharaj, well supported by Linde and Markram.

*Brevis' form: Dewald's recent form has been encouraging, being the second-highes run-getter in SA20 season four with 370 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.11, strike rate of above 156, with a century and two fifties. He finished the last year with 1,200 runs in 46 T20s, at an average of 35.29, with a strike rate of 181.26, including a century and six fifties.

*Lack of baggage after WTC title: After winning their first-ever world title in the form of the World Test Championship, there is less baggage and generational burden on this South African side. Having been in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments more regularly in recent years, a World Cup, be it 50- or 20-over, is just around the corner.

Negatives for South Africa:

*No Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen, who took SA to the brink of their first-ever T20 WC title in 2024, is now retired from international cricket, and his big match experience and ability to clear the ropes against pace and spin with absolute violence would be missed.

*No Ottneil Baartman: Having won a shoutout from legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn on social media, Baartman could not make it to the squad even when injury replacements were being named, despite ending the SA20 season 4 with chart-topping 20 wickets in nine matches at an average of 13.55, with a four-fer and five-for to his name.

*Underwhelming bowling average and economy rate: Their bowling average of 30.62 and ER of 9.12 since the last T20 WC sits on the higher side and would need improvement during the WC.

*No prize on the wickets: Proteas batters have it all, the six-hitting ability, the ability to pace innings, flamboyance, and innovation. You name it. But it is just as important to put a prize on one's wicket, which the batting average of 21.94 (overall) and 23.94 (for top seven) since the last WC suggests that they lack severely.

ICC T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.