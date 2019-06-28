World Cup PICS: South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Last updated on: June 28, 2019 19:36 IST

Images from Friday's World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, at Chester-le-Street.

IMAGE: South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during Friday's World Cup match at Chester-Le-Street. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Playing for pride, South Africa dished out a fine bowling effort to dismiss Sri Lanka for a modest 203 in their eighth and penultimate league match of the World Cup, at Chester-le-Street, on Friday.

Opting to bowl, the Proteas picked up wickets at regular intervals after the first 10 overs and never allowed the Sri Lankan middle-order settle down.

Drafted into the playing eleven in place of Lungi Ngidi, pacer Dwaine Pretarius (3/25) justified his selection with a three-wicket haul.

IMAGE: The umpire, Sri Lanka and South Africa players lie on the ground to avoid bees. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Chris Morris (3/46) and Kagiso Rabada (2/36) shared five wickets between themselves.

Sri Lanka had a horrible start as they lost skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to the first ball of the match, caught by his counterpart Faf du Plessis at second slip off Rabada.

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews is bowled by Chris Morris. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Thereafter, Kusal Perera (30 off 34) and Avishka Fernando (30 off 29) took the counter-attacking approach and played fearlessly to stitch a 67-run stand off 58 balls before the duo perished in quick succession.

Right-arm pacer Pretorius sent both the batsmen packing in consecutive overs as Sri Lanka slumped to 72 for three in 11.3 overs.

IMAGE: Kusal Perera rallied Sri Lanka after the loss of Dimuth Karunaratne to the first ball of the match. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

New-man Angelo Mathews looked in no hurry and took 29 balls to score his 11 runs before he played on a Morris delivery in the 22nd over.

Kusal Mendis (23 off 51) had to dug deep for his runs before he became Pretorius's third victim, spooning one to Morris at extra cover.

Dhananjaya de Silva (24) , Jeeva Mendis (18) and Thisara Perera (21) all got starts but threw away their wickets when Sri Lanka needed them to carry on.