World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Sri Lanka

June 21, 2019 19:06 IST

Images from the England-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Headingley, on Friday

• Scorecard

IMAGE: Chris Woakes, centre, of England celebrates with Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid after taking the wicket of Kusal Perera of Sri Lanka. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

England’s pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each to restrict former champions Sri Lanka to a modest 232-9 from 50 overs in their World Cup encounter at Headingley on Friday.

Sri Lanka began poorly after winning the toss and electing to bat first, losing openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera inside three overs but Avishka Fernando steadied the ship before being dismissed one run short of his second ODI half-century.

IMAGE: Angelo Matthews of Sri Lanka in action. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Angelo Mathews then scored an unbeaten 85 off 115 balls and stitched together a 71-run partnership with Kusal Mendis (46) to lay the platform for a competitive total.

IMAGE: Mark Wood of England celebrates after capturing the wicket of Avishka Fernando of Sri Lanka. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Spinner Adil Rashid took two wickets in two deliveries in the 30th over to further turn the screws on Sri Lanka before Archer (3-52) and Wood (3-40) wreaked havoc towards the end.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates dismissing Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Archer also became the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 15.