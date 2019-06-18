World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Afghanistan

June 18, 2019 19:11 IST

Images from the England-Afghanistan World Cup match in Manchester, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his record-breaking century against Afghanistan in the World Cup match, in Manchester, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Eoin Morgan smashed a world record 17 sixes in a 71-ball-148 to fire England to a gigantic 397 for 6 against Afghanistan in the World Cup game, in Manchester, on Tuesday.

During his career-best knock England’s captain also registered the fourth fastest hundred in World Cup history, getting his 13th ODI hundred off only 57 balls.

Apart from 17 sixes, the left-hander also hit four boundaries.

IMAGE: Joe Root leaps to connect a rising short-pitched delivery. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Morgan broke the record jointly held by Rohit Sharma (vs Australia 2013), AB de Villiers (vs West Indies, 2015) and Chris Gayle (16 vs Zimbabwe 2015).

Opener Jonny Bairstow (90 off 99 balls) and Joe Root (88 off 82 balls) also played their part but were overshadowed by the skipper who pulverised the hapless Afghan bowling attack.

Afghanistan's T20 superstar Rashid Khan got a reality check as he also had the ignominy of being hit for a 'hundred'. His bowling figures read a pathetic 9-0-110-0, with 11 sixes being hit off his bowling.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow pulls one over the boundary. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rashid's figures are the worst by any bowler in a World Cup game, beating New Zealand's Martin Snedden's 0/105 off 12 overs (60 overs per side) against England in the 1983 World Cup .

Morgan primarily targeted the arc between long-on and long-off and repeatedly dispatched the length balls in between these areas with a few straight sixes. He was particularly severe on Rashid, who till date has never been hit for more than two sixes in an innings.

The other IPL star Mohammed Nabi (0/70 in 9 overs) also got a pasting and so did Gulbadin Naib as Morgan and Root added 189 runs in 16.5 overs. The English batsmen hit 25 sixes altogether.

Even Moeen Ali had a little feast, scoring 31 off 15 balls, which included four sixes.