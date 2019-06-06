PHOTOS: Australia vs West Indies

Last updated on: June 06, 2019 19:34 IST

Images from Thursday's World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies, in Nottingham.

IMAGE: Nathan Coulter-Nile led Australia's fightback against the West Indies, scoring 92 off 60 balls, in the World Cup match, in Nottingham, on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile led a stunning recovery for Australia after the West Indies fast bowlers ripped through their top-order to power the defending champions to 288 all out in their World Cup match, in Nottingham, on Thursday.

Put in to bat, the Australians were in all sorts of trouble against the short-pitched deliveries unleashed by the West Indian pacers, who extracted a lot of bounce and seam movement from the Trent Bridge track initially.

They lost four quick wickets for just 38 runs by the eighth over, Aaron Finch (6), David Warner (3), Usman Khawaja (13) and Glenn Maxwell (0) all falling cheaply.

IMAGE: Steve Smith walks back disappointed after getting out to a brilliant catch by Oshane Thomas on the boundary. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

But, Smith led a remarkable fightback with a 73 off 103 deliveries while Coulter-Nile unleashed a late onslaught with an unbelievable 92 off 60 balls to enable the Aussies, who had easily beaten Afghanistan in their first match, put up a healthy total.

Coulter-Nile, who hit eight fours and four sixes, went on to become the highest run scorer by a number eight batsman in a World Cup. This was his maiden fifty, in his 29th ODI. His previous highest was a 34 last year.

IMAGE: Sheldon Cottrell celebrates with his West Indies teammates after dismissing David Warne. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

From 79 for five in the 17th over, the Australians clawed their way back to 119 for five at the half-way mark. With Smith and Coulter-Nile growing in confidence, they were 206 for six at the end of 40 overs, before adding 81 runs in the final nine for five wickets.

The spadework for the fightback was done by Smith, who, in March, came out of a 12-month ban for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Coming out at the team’s total of 26 for two in the fourth over, he played a defiant yet solid innings to hold the Australian innings together. He hit seven boundaries for his 20th ODI fifty and first after his international comeback.

IMAGE: Oshane Thomas celebrates taking the wicket of Aaron Finch. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Wicketkeeper batsman Alex Carey chipped in with a 55-ball 45, which was studded with five boundaries, for an invaluable 68-run stand for the sixth wicket with Smith to resurrect the Australian innings before Coulter-Nile played the innings of his life.

For West Indies, who had a four-pronged pace attack, Carlos Brathwaite was the most successful bowler with 3/67, while his fast bowling colleagues Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell took two wickets apiece.