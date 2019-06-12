World Cup PHOTOS: Australia vs Pakistan

June 12, 2019 19:24 IST

Images from Wednesday's World Cup mach between Australia and Pakistan, at The County Ground, in Taunton.

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Cup mach,at The County Ground, in Taunton, on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir came up with a superb spell of fast bowling, claiming five wickets for 30 runs as Pakistan bowled out Australia for 307, built around David Warner's critic-silencing century in the World Cup match, in Taunton, on Wednesday.

Following Amir's excellent bowling, Australia's innings ended with an over to spare.

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner celebrates his century against Pakistan, as teammate Shaun Marsh applauds. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Sent in to bat after the coin landed in Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's favour, Australia were off to a steady start, with Warner and skipper Aaron Finch helping the team to 50 in 10 overs.

Australia seemed headed for a mammoth total as they were 223 for two in the 34th over but Amir's sensational spell changed the complexion of the game.

He started with a maiden and, going in with only four front-line bowlers, Australia knew they needed to score big to put Pakistan under pressure.

IMAGE: Australia opener Aaron Finch in action. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The Aussies broke free against Shaheen Afridi, Finch hitting him over the deep square leg fence for a six and Warner employing the pull shot to get a four. But as Australia looked for quick runs, Amir showed his class by bowling another maiden over.

Apart from the singles and twos, both batsmen managed to find the ropes occasionally, before Finch carted Mohammad Hafeez for 16 runs with the help of a six and two boundaries.

After a stand that yielded 146 runs in 22.1 overs, Amir provided Pakistan the much-needed breakthrough when he had Finch hitting one high up in the air towards extra cover.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Warner hit Hasan Ali for two consecutive fours, and then, there was a classy cover drive by Steve Smith. A couple of quiet overs followed by a productive one from Australia's point of view, with Warner smashing Shoaib Malik for a six over long-on and a four to pick 15 runs.

Sitting pretty at 189 for two in the 29th over, Smith tried to up the ante but, in doing so, ended up giving a catch to Asif Ali, who had dropped a sitter in the slips earlier.

Glenn Maxwell struck 20 off 10 balls even as Warner reached the three-figure mark when an edge flew between the keeper and the wide slip for a four. He got out shortly after celebrating his century with gusto.

The show, then, belonged to Amir as Australia collapsed.