World Cup PHOTOS: Australia vs Bangladesh

Last updated on: June 20, 2019 20:01 IST

Images from the Australia-Bangladesh World Cup match in Nottingham, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner celebrates his century during Thursday's World Cup match against Bangladesh, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

David Warner worked his way to a responsible 166, his second century of the tournament, to lead Australia to a formidable 381 for five in their World Cup match against Bangladesh, in Nottingham, on Thursday.

The left-handed opener contained aggression, his natural style of play, to build his innings and went on the offensive only after Australia got the license to go for the kill.

He completed his 16th ODI hundred, his sixth 150-plus knock, off 147 balls, with 14 hits to fence and five over.

Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, added 121 runs with his skipper Aaron Finch (53) in a risk-free opening partnership and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89).

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja is congratulated by David Warner after scoring 50. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The stage was set to go after the bowlers and Glenn Maxwell produced a 10-ball 32, which had three sixes and two fours. He was run-out after a mix-up with Khawaja.

The latter was caught behind minutes later and miss out on a hundred.

Rain halted play when just one over was left to be bowled in the Australian innings. After a while, Marcus Stoinis (17) and Alex Carey (11) returned to collect 13 from the last over as Australia put up their second highest score in a World Cup match.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar appeals for leg before wicket against David Warner. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Medium pacer Soumya Sarkar (3/58) took three wickets while Mutsafizur Rehman (1/69) accounted for Steve Smith (1).

Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rehman largely remained disciplined in their opening spells, bowling wicket-to-wicket. Warner and Finch also preferred playing a risk-free game and did not attack much, managing an under-six run-rate.

It was only after spinners – Shakib-Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan -- were introduced that the two batsmen showed some aggression.

Warner launched one from Shakib for a massive six over mid-wicket while Finch punished Hasan with back-to-back shots over the ropes.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell fails to make his ground and is run out. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Paceman Rubel Hossain bowled with good rhythm and the run-rate was under control, but both Warner and Finch were still at the crease, having completed their half-centuries.

Soumya Sarkar brought relief for a worried Bangladesh by sending back Finch with his fifth delivery in what was a soft dismissal off the medium pacer in the 21st over of the innings.

But the joy was short-lived as Warner and Usman Khawaja joined forces to raise another big partnership. They added 192 runs for the second wicket, dominating the bowlers.

Sarkar again separated the batsmen by dismissing Warner but by that time, Australia had already 300-plus total on the board.