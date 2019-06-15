ECB slammed for lack of preparation for rain this World Cup

June 15, 2019 23:46 IST

Why England didn't have those extra covers on the ground, considering the rain predictions

IMAGE: Indian fans in the stands at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, on Saturday, said ECB's lack of preparation for rain is 'totally unacceptable' and ICC should punish the hosts if the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan World cup match is washed out, in Manchester, on Sunday.

Three matches so far have been abandoned without a ball being a bowled, including India's last match against New Zealand, while one game had no result, the most in any World Cup so far and there are predictions that rain may play spoilsport again at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"Well, ECB (is responsible). ECB is the one that runs the game here. The Lancashire County Cricket Club comes under its jurisdiction. So it's the ECB's responsibility," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by 'India Today'.

"I also believe the ICC needs to tell the ECB now 'the game hasn't taken place because of negligence from your part. So you will not get that guaranteed $ 750,000. ECB gets $ 750,000 irrespective of whether a ball is bowled or not. That should not be the case. If the game doesn't start tomorrow because of this, I don't think the ICC should be giving ECB money."

"I hope people who have been trying to talk things about India and not giving India their share of the money, now look at this and put their foot down and show by example that what is good for one, should be good for everybody," Gavaskar added.

IMAGE: The groundstaff work on the outfield at Trent Bridge stadium. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Gavaskar questioned why England didn't have those extra covers on the ground, considering the rain predictions.

"Terrible (ground not covered on Saturday). Unacceptable. This is a big tournament. You know the conditions in England and not to have that (extra covers) is absolutely unacceptable in my view," he said.

"In a country like the West Indies, or in some parts of India where it hardly rains, you can understand grounds not being fully covered. However, Kolkata has got it done. Sri Lanka has it, has covers all over the ground.

"Why can't England? England often tells other countries what they should be doing in cricket. England should be the one that should have it because it rains and rains regularly. You can't have a situation where thousands of people come from different parts of the world and sit here and the game does not start," Gavaskar said.

Talking about Sunday's match, Gavaskar said Pakistan will be under pressure to win to keep their campaign alive.

India are unbeaten so far, while Pakistan have just one win in four games.