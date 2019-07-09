World Cup Casualty: Bangladesh part ways with coach

July 09, 2019 09:43 IST

IMAGE: Rhodes took charge of the team in June 2018 on a two-year contract. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Bangladesh have parted ways with head coach Steve Rhodes after their eighth-placed finish at the World Cup, ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday.

Former England wicketkeeper Rhodes took charge of the team in June 2018 on a two-year contract that was set to end after next year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

“The board had a review following the Pakistan match (Bangladesh’s last game at the World Cup) in a meeting in London,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury as saying.

“It was decided that the BCB and Steve Rhodes will not continue on their agreement. The separation was by mutual consent. The BCB has not yet decided on a new coach for the Sri Lanka series, which is their next assignment.”

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka this month.