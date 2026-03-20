World Cup 2027: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Under Keen Watch In IPL 2026

IMAGE: The Ajit Agarkar-led selectoon committee will be particularly watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with keen interest as the senior duo are returning to action after two months. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The national selection committee will keep a keen eye on India's ODI World Cup probables during IPL 2026 starting on March 28.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who played in ODIs, are returning to action after two months.

IPL 2026 will be more about tracking the performance of those 20-odd players who are going to be in the mix for the 50-overs World Cup.

The ODI World Cup is still a year away but India's 20-odd probables have already been earmarked and the five national selectors will keep an eye on these players during IPL 2026 starting on March 28, a top BCCI source told PTI on Friday.



The Ajit Agarakar-led panel comprises S S Das, R P Singh, Ajay Ratra and Pragyan Ojha. The ODI World Cup is to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November of 2027.



The panel members are expected to be present for matches at their respective bases while tracking the other games on television. IPL 2026 begins on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

The selection committee will be particularly watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with keen interest as the senior duo are returning to action after two months. The two players only feature for India in One-Day Internationals, having already retired from Tests and T20 Internationals. Their last competitive match was the five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home in January.

'Chief Selector Agarkar hasn't asked for extension'

The senior official also rejected speculation that Agarkar has sought an extension till the 50-over World Cup after a triumphant T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.



"The selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI and the selectors' contract runs till September this year," a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI.



"Ajit's contract ends in September and after that BCCI secretary and Ajit will have to decide whether he would continue till next year's ODI World Cup. A senior selector can continue up to four years as per constitution and he doesn't need to seek an extension," he said.



Agarkar took over as chairman of selectors in July 2023 and has been a central figure during the transitions endured by the Test and T20 squads following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from these two formats.

Focus on ODI hopefuls during IPL

While Agarkar is Mumbai-based, Das is a Kolkata resident. R P Singh and Ratra reside in New Delhi, and Ojha is expected to watch the his share of the IPL games in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.



"The BCCI is looking at each selector watching at least one game per week which covers five games per week from the venue. Else obviously they can track on TV," the official said.



It is understood that with the 2028 T20 World Cup and, prior to that, the Olympics in the same year, this IPL will be more about tracking the performance of those 20-odd players who are going to be in the mix for the 50-overs World Cup.



The selectors are not expected to look at any breakout IPL star for the ODI World Cup.



The core 50-over specialists are all known and their performance and fitness will be tracked during IPL 2026.



It is reliably learnt that pacer Harshit Rana will take considerable time to recover and the four other fast bowlers for ODIs will be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

'India Test cap isn't for experimentation'

The selection committee is also unlikely to compromise on team strength for the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Mullanpur from June 6 to 10, even though it does not have World Test Championship points to offer.



It is understood that with nine Tests to be played between August and March, all top red-ball players, including the front-line bowlers, will be available for the game.



Even Bumrah and Siraj, unless there is a niggle during the IPL, will also be a part of the Afghanistan squad.



"The India Test cap isn't for experimentation. For that, you have India A shadow tours. As of now, in Tests, Bumrah, Siraj and Prasidh are top three bowlers on the selectors' radar," the BCCI source said.