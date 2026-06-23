Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Joins India T20 Squad

Discover how 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stellar IPL performance has earned him a spot in the Indian T20 squad, potentially making him the youngest Indian international cricketer ever.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was selected in the Indian squad for the white-ball tour of UK later this month. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, has been selected for the Indian T20 squad for upcoming tours.

His selection follows an outstanding IPL 2026 season where he scored 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

Sooryavanshi previously became the youngest T20 centurion at 14 in IPL 2025.

He stands a chance to become India's youngest international cricketer, potentially breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.

The young left-hander expressed overwhelming joy and disbelief at achieving his dream.

Teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi says getting selected in the Indian T20 squad is the "biggest step" of his nascent career so far and he does not have words to describe how it feels. The 15-year-old was included in the India squad for the tours of Ireland and England starting June 26 after a stellar run in the IPL 2026, where he scored 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals at a strike-rate over 230.

"Words can't explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, and today that dream is fulfilled," Sooryavanshi said in a brief video posted by BCCI on its social media handles.

"The biggest step in the journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words," he added.

Sooryavanshi's Journey To The National Squad

Sooryavanshi started his cricketing journey from the humble surroundings of Samastipur in Bihar and came to limelight in IPL 2025, scoring a marauding hundred against Gujarat Titans. At 14 years and 32 days then, he remains the youngest centurion in T20 cricket with his 38-ball 101 on April 28, 2025 against Gujarat.

Potential To Break Tendulkar's Record

Now, the left-hander's national debut might happen in Belfast against Ireland either on June 26 or 28. If he appears against either Ireland or England, Sooryavanshi could become the youngest ever international cricketer for India at 15, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 16 years and 205 days.

Sooryavanshi said he deeply cherishes the moment he unboxed his India T-shirt with his name imprinted on the back. "I just felt it like a dream, the moment I saw that T-shirt. I couldn't stop smiling," he said. "Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen and when it finally does, you don't know how to react. That's what exactly I felt," he beamed.