Hopefully, we'll be able to get Sooryavanshi out early, says GT's Parthiv Patel

Despite facing criticism, Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel defends their consistent cricket strategy, emphasising their successful track record and readiness to tackle challenges in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: When Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans met twice during the league phase in IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an 18-ball 31 and a 16-ball 36. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel defends their consistent approach to cricket despite criticism.

GT has a strong record, qualifying four out of five years since their inception.

Parthiv Patel acknowledges the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

GT plans to execute strategies on the field to counter Sooryavanshi's batting prowess.

Gujarat Titans prioritise getting results over having an 'X-factor' player.

Gujarat Titans have been branded as a predictable outfit by rival teams and experts but assistant coach Parthiv Patel defended their approach by highlighting the team's remarkable consistency since its inception in 2022.

GT won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 and have not made the play-offs only once in the franchise's history.

Their top order including Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have been highly effective with their traditional approach when openers of other teams are going at a much higher strike rate.

Gujarat Titans Face Rajasthan Royals

GT will be playing Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur on Friday and in the opposition is the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is in a league of his own. He is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 680 runs and batting at a strike rate of 242.85.

LSG director of cricket Tom Moody said GT fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, come into the game a lot more when the there is assistance from the surface.

On the eve of the game, Parthiv said there is no reason for them change as they finished the league in top two. The loss to RCB in Qualifier 1 is something they would not like to dwell too much on.

"We were sitting pretty at number 2 on the points table. I know other teams can think whatever they want to think. There are six teams who have not qualified also and I know that the references which you have come from, that I know Tom Moody has said about GT. But see, we have finished number 2. And we know what kind of cricket we want to play. And we back ourselves to give results," Parthiv said.

"Since GT's inception, four out of five years, we have qualified (for playoffs). Results are there for everyone to see. Everybody has their different way of playing. We have our own style of playing. Even in the first half of the tournament, we were not doing that great. We were just doing okay."

• Sooryavanshi, The Six Machine

GT's Strategy and Trust in Their Abilities

"But we still stuck to our process. We trust in our ability. We know what we can do. And that is something which we will try to do tomorrow as well," said Parthiv.

Royals have the X-factor of Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer while GT rely on consistency.

"So as long as we are getting results, we don't have to think about whether we need an X-factor or consistency. It's about getting pieces together and getting the result," said the former India wicketkeeper.

• Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Don Bradman Of T20 Cricket

Plans for Sooryavanshi

Titans will have to get rid of Sooryavanshi early else he could run away with the game. Having seen his sensational hitting on Wednesday night, Titans are wary but prepared at the same time. The team had used the short ball sparingly against Sooryavanshi in their last league game with Siraj getting him out.

Parthiv said they will reveal their cards only on the field.

"I'm not a broadcaster at the moment, so won't be able to reveal our plans. I'm very excited about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will be able to get him out early in the game and we will be able to execute our plans.

"But what it is, you will only know when we are on the ground.

"The way we he is batting people are liking it. I said the same thing last time as well. We should not be talking about his age.

"I think that's something we need to put an end to it. He's been a phenomenal talent just the way he's been playing. And it's great to see him and just from the opposition's point of view, we hope that he doesn't get too many runs," Parthiv added.