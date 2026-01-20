'Won't accept if ICC bows to pressure from BCCI': Bangladesh firm on India boycott

'There are precedents in international cricket, when India refused to play in Pakistan, the ICC changed the venue.'

IMAGE: Despite several rounds of discussions between the ICC and Bangladesh Cricket Board, no resolution has been reached on Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh continue to be firm on their stand that they will not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup and have asked the International Cricket Council to shift their matches to Sri Lanka.



Bangladesh rejected the terms and conditions imposed by the ICC regarding their team's participation in the T20 World Cup to be held in India-Sri Lanka terming it as 'unreasonable', said Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul on Tuesday.



Despite several rounds of discussions between the ICC and Bangladesh Cricket Board, no resolution has been reached, which has left Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup in the limbo.



Speaking at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Nazrul said, "If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian cricket board and imposes unreasonable conditions on us, we will not accept them."



"There are precedents in international cricket, when India refused to play in Pakistan, the ICC changed the venue. We have reasonably asked for a venue change", he added.



Previously, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) denied that a January 21 deadline was set for them by the ICC to confirm their participation in the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 onwards.

No January 21 deadline from ICC, says Bangladesh

Media committee chairman Amjad Hossain stating that ICC has not mentioned any "specific date" for Bangladesh.



It was reported that ICC has told the BCB to confirm their participation in the T20 World Cup by Wednesday, January 21. If the BCB refuses to send its team to India, the ICC is likely to name a replacement. As per the current rankings, Bangladesh could be replaced by Scotland if they don't stick to the deadline.



However, Hossain revealed that that Bangladesh has once again informed the ICC representatives during a meeting that they won't travel to India and want their matches shifted out of the country.

'ICC has not mentioned a specific date'



"Last Saturday, on January 17, an ICC representative came, and our cricket board representatives held a meeting with him. There, in regards to World Cup participation, there was issue with the venue, and we informed them about our reluctance to play in that venue. We requested an alternate venue and we held detailed discussions with the representatives. They told us that they will inform the ICC about the issues and will let us know about the decision later on," Hossain was quoted as saying by Daily Star.



"In regards to these talks, they have not mentioned a specific date or when they will let us know. They just told us that they will let us know when the next discussion will take place. Thank you," he added.



