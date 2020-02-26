Women's WT20: Can India do the 'trick' against NZ?

Source:

February 26, 2020 18:35 IST

New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India, having won the last three meetings between the two sides.

IMAGE: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur discusses strategy with her teammates before the ICC women's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, at the WACA in Perth. Photograph: © ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champions Australia, India will aim to inch closer to a semi-final berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, in Melbourne, on Thursday.

The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run victories over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in the previous two matches, and are perched atop the five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.

A win against New Zealand on Thursday will put the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, to be competed among top two teams from Group A and B.

In the two matches so far, the team was impressive, both in batting and bowling.

Sixteen-year-old sensation Shafali Verma was the standout batter with a whirlwind 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh, following her 29 against Australia.

One-down Jemmiah Rodrigues was also been among the runs, scoring 26 and 34 in the two matches so far.

Only captain Harmanpreet, among the top order batters, has not scored big and is due a big innings.

India is also likely to be bolstered by the return of star opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed the match against Bangladesh due to fever.

The middle-order has also done its bit, with Deepti Sharma playing a major role against Australia with an unbeaten 49 and Veda Krishnamurthy hitting a match-defining 11-ball 20 not out for a late flourish against Bangladesh.

The bowling department has been led admirably by seasoned leg-spinner Poonam Yadav -- seven wickets in the first two matches -- with pacer Shikha Pandey ably supporting her with five scalps so far.

New Zealand, though, have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides.

Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series.

India will, however, remember their massive 34-run win against New Zealand in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2018 in the West Indies. Harmanpreet had struck a memorable 103 to lead her side to victory.

New Zealand have some top-class players in their ranks in the form of captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine and top-order batswoman Suzie Bates while pacer Lea Tahuhu and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will lead the bowling department.

They go into Thursday’s match on a high following an easy seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Devine led her side from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls at the top of the order in that win.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (capt), Rosemary Mair, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.

Match starts: 0930 IST.