Women's WT20 PIX: Clinical England crush India to enter final

Last updated on: November 23, 2018 08:35 IST

IMAGE: The England women's cricket team celebrate after their victor over India women in the World T20 semis. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Reigning ODI World Champions England beat India by eight wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's World T20 in North Sound, Antigua, on Friday.

England will meet Australia in the final after the Southern Stars demolished hosts and last edition's winners West Indies by 71 runs.

Batting first, India collapsed to 112 in 19.2 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 33 off 24 balls.

For England, Kirstie Gordon (2/20), skipper Heather Knight (3/9) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/22) wreaked havoc as seven Indian batters failed to get into double figures on a day when Women In Blue decided to drop their senior-most player Mithali Raj.

IMAGE: Amy Jones was the player of the match after scoring 51 off 42 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

While chasing, England coasted along nicely to reach the below-par target in only 17.1 overs.

Amy Jones (53 no off 45 balls) and Natalie Sciver (52 no off 40 balls) added 92 runs for third wicket to take their team to the summit clash.