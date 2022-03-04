News
Women's World Cup: Windies upset NZ in opener

March 04, 2022 15:01 IST
IMAGE: West Indies' players celebrate winning their match against New Zealand in the 2022 ODI World Cup at Bay Oval, in Tauranga, on Friday. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Hayley Matthews smashed a brilliant century to help the West Indies to a dramatic three-run victory over tournament hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the 12th Women's World Cup at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

 

The all-rounder, moved up the order to open the batting in place of Rashada Williams, took the game to New Zealand from the start and pummelled 16 fours and a booming six in her 128-ball 119.

The 23-year-old Barbadian returned to take 2-41 with her offspin and set back the New Zealanders in their bid to chase down 260 runs for victory in front of a sparse, COVID-19 restricted crowd.

Sloppy West Indies fielding gave Sophie Devine at least two lives and the New Zealand captain took full advantage with a battling 108 that kept the hosts in with a sniff of victory.

IMAGE: West Indies opener Hayley Matthews celebrates scoring a century. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Seamer Chinelle Henry finally ousted the home captain with a brilliant juggled catch off her own bowling to set up a dramatic final five over under the Bay Oval lights.

Katey Martin (44) and Jess Kerr (25) needed six runs from the final six deliveries but Deandra Dottin, bowling her first over of the match, dismissed them both and ran out Hannah Rowe on the penultimate ball to leave New Zealand 256 all out.

"I thought we were right in it until the last over," said Devine.

"You don't get much more clutch than a bowler coming in in the 50th over and doing what Dottin did. So full credit to them but we've got to move on quickly."

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on the attack. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Matthews said coach Courtney Walsh had called her on Thursday and told her she would be opening in place of Williams, who was ruled out of the match by concussion protocols.

"Just pretty happy that I could get some runs up top," said Matthews. "Definitely my best score, definitely up there with one of the best innings."

The tournament, delayed by 12 months because of the global health crisis, pitches all eight teams in an opening round-robin with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.

Australia, who are favourites to win a seventh title, open their campaign against holders England in Hamilton on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
