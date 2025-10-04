HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's WC: Sri Lanka-Australia match abandoned

Women's WC: Sri Lanka-Australia match abandoned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 04, 2025 18:26 IST

SL vs Aus

IMAGE: Heavy downpour and a wet outfield forced the match officials to call off the game between Sri Lanka and Australia in the Women's World Cup, in Colombo, on Saturday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia, in Colombo, on Saturday.

Even the toss could not take place as rain lashed several parts of the city.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka shared a point each.

The Aussies now lead the table with three points from two games, and the home side are placed fifth with a point from two matches.

In their next assignment, Australia will face Pakistan in Colombo on October 8, while the Lankans will be up against England.

Colombo is set to host the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, and the weather prediction is for scattered showers and a 99 percent cloudy day.

 

Australia came into this contest on the back of a dominant 89-run victory over New Zealand in their opening fixture.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were beaten by India in the tournament opener at Guwahati, going down by 59 runs via the DLS method.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
