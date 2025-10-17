HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's WC: South Africa steamroll Sri Lanka in rain-hit clash

Women's WC: South Africa steamroll Sri Lanka in rain-hit clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
October 17, 2025 23:54 IST

South Africa

IMAGE: South African openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits guided their side to a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, in Colombo, on Friday. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

SCORECARD

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits struck unbeaten half-centuries as South Africa dished out a thoroughly professional performance to outplay Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed game and inch closer to the semifinals of the Women's World Cup, in Colombo, on Friday.

Set a target of 121 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after the match was reduced to a 20-overs-a-side contest following a rain interruption of more than five hours, South Africa rode on Wolvaardt's 47-ball 60 not out and Tazmin Brits's 42-ball 55 not out to complete the chase with as many as 31 deliveries to spare.

Brits finished the game with a flat six over midwicket, reflecting their dominance. South Africa reached 125 for no loss in 14.5 overs.

This was after left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/30) bowled brilliantly with a ball that was wet and slippery to stop Sri Lanka at 105 for seven after young Vishmi Gunaratne's breezy 33-ball 34.

The target for South Africa was revised, but keeping the conditions in mind, it was always going to be an uphill task for the Sri Lanka bowling unit to stop their opponents, who also boast a long batting line-up.

Wolvaardt and Tazmin meant business as they scored at a brisk pace to put pressure on the Lankan bowlers and power their team past the finish line with consummate ease.

Earlier, opting to bat, Sri Lanka lost two wickets with just 37 runs on the board in 10

overs. Then, as has been the case a few times at the R Premadasa Stadium in the ongoing tournament, the rains arrived, forcing the players indoors with the home team at 46 for two in 12 overs.

The covers were brought in and play was held up for over five hours.

When the rains finally relented, the umpires, having checked the playing arena for puddles and muddy patches, decided to restart the game after a fabulous job by the groundsmen.

Having treated the match as a 50-over contest prior to the rain break, Sri Lanka, on expected lines, switched gears immediately on resumption, with Kavisha Dilhari smashing Nonkululeko Mlaba over backward square leg for a six in the first ball.

However, South Africa hit back with two wickets in as many balls and put the brakes on Sri Lanka.

Gunaratne, who was forced to retire hurt and taken off the field on a stretcher after getting hit on the inner part of the knee while going for a run, came back at the fall of the fourth Sri Lankan wicket and struck some useful boundaries to prop up the home team, even as the South African fielders and bowlers struggled with the wet ball.

 

Before the heavens opened up, Masabata Klass gave South Africa a good start, striking twice early to remove Hasini Perera and captain Chamari Athapaththu.

Sri Lanka are yet to register their first win in the showpiece and have two points from five matches after getting a point each following the washouts against Australia and New Zealand.

South Africa have won four times on the bounce after a horror start to their campaign when they were bowled out for 69 against England.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ranji Trophy: Rahane, Tilak, Shami fail to fire
'Big games and it's time for Harmanpreet to deliver'
Rinku Singh-inspired firecrackers a smash hit!
'Silly to put Rohit and Kohli on trial in every game'
'Silly to put Rohit and Kohli on trial in every game'
