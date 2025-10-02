HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's WC: South Africa banking on top-order to fire vs England

October 02, 2025 13:05 IST

Laura Wolvaardt

IMAGE: South Africa will be looking for big knock from Laura Wolvaardt when they take on England in their opening women’s World Cup match in Guwahati on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa will be eager to turn consistent recent form into a title-winning run when they open their women's ODI World Cup campaign against traditional powerhouses England in Guwahati on Friday.

The Proteas reached the semi-finals in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup and finished runners-up in consecutive T20 World Cups.

They now enter this tournament brimming with confidence after victories over England, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan.

 

South Africa's firepower comes from their explosive top order, spearheaded by Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, both of whom are in exceptional form.

Marizanne Kapp, the heartbeat of the team with her all-round skills, remains central to their balance.

Her presence alongside the experienced Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon and youngsters Nadine de Klerk and Nondumiso Shangase, gives the squad enviable depth and multiple match-winning options.

Yet, the Proteas will be wary of their over-reliance on the Wolvaardt-Brits partnership.

Spin also remains a concern, particularly with conditions in India and Colombo expected to assist slower bowlers.

Nonkululeko Mlaba will lead the department and much of the responsibility rests on her shoulders.

The likes of Luus, Tryon, and Shangase have shown quality but struggled for consistency.

England, meanwhile, arrive as a team in transition and without the smoothest of buildups.

A 1-2 home defeat to India exposed several frailties in their setup. Their bowling looked flat, their batting overly reliant on Nat Sciver-Brunt, and their fielding was unconvincing

The side struggles to hold its nerves when the chips are down and will thus look to grab the early momentum in the tournament.

The return of seasoned campaigners Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt-Hodge bolsters their batting lineup, adding depth alongside Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, and Sophia Dunkley, who would relish the batter-friendly conditions at the ACA Stadium.

If there is one area where England remain truly formidable, it is spin. World No. 1 Sophie Ecclestone, partnered by Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, and the in-form Linsey Smith, form a diverse and potent attack.

The pace battery of Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, and Em Arlott will shoulder responsibilities in the absence of the seasoned Kate Cross, whose omission from the squad raised a lot of debate.

Despite their patchy preparation, England's pedigree as four-time champions ensures they remain contenders.

A semi-final spot looks the minimum expectation though anything less than a final berth will be considered underachievement.

Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Match starts: 1500 IST.

