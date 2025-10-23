HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Women's World Cup: Smriti, Rawal hit centuries before rain stops play

Women's World Cup: Smriti, Rawal hit centuries before rain stops play

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 18:55 IST

x

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against New Zealand during the Women's World Cup match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Rain stopped play with India comfortably placed at 329/2 after 48 overs in their Women's ODI World Cup match against New Zealand, at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. 

Put into bat, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal struck scintillating hundreds to power India in their vital match.

Pratika Rawal

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her maiden century in a World Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Jemimah Rodrigues was unbeaten on a quickfire 51-ball 69 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on 10 when the heavens opened up.

 

Mandhana dominated with a brilliant 109 from 95 balls, while Pratika stroked a fluent 122 from 134 deliveries -- her maiden century in a World Cup. The openers laid the foundation for India's massive score as they put on an entertaining opening partnership of 212 runs -- their second double century stand in women's ODIs.

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues stroked a quickfire 51-ball 69. Photograph: BCCI Women/X
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'I fell at people's feet for one opportunity to play'
'I fell at people's feet for one opportunity to play'
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
Rohit's 73 in vain as Australia seal series
PIX: Australia snap India's 17-year ODI streak in Adelaide
PIX: Australia snap India's 17-year ODI streak in Adelaide
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

webstory image 3

Taste of Flowers: 10 Unique Indian Recipes With Phool

VIDEOS

Bhai Dooj: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj0:33

Bhai Dooj: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her Family!1:30

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her...

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm1:52

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO