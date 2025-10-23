Women's World Cup: Smriti, Rawal hit centuries before rain stops play

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century against New Zealand during the Women's World Cup match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Rain stopped play with India comfortably placed at 329/2 after 48 overs in their Women's ODI World Cup match against New Zealand, at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.

Put into bat, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal struck scintillating hundreds to power India in their vital match.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates her maiden century in a World Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Jemimah Rodrigues was unbeaten on a quickfire 51-ball 69 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on 10 when the heavens opened up.

Mandhana dominated with a brilliant 109 from 95 balls, while Pratika stroked a fluent 122 from 134 deliveries -- her maiden century in a World Cup. The openers laid the foundation for India's massive score as they put on an entertaining opening partnership of 212 runs -- their second double century stand in women's ODIs.